Logitech MX MASTER

Sensor technology: Darkfield Laser sensor

Nominal value : 1000 dpi Minimal and maximal value : 400 dpi to 1600 dpi (can be set in increments of 200 dpi)

Battery life: up to 40 days on a single full charge* * Battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions.

Battery: rechargeable Li-Po (500 mAh) battery

Number of buttons: 7

Gesture button: Yes

Wireless operating distance: 32 ft (10 m)

Wireless technology: Advanced 2.4GHz wireless technology