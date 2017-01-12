HP 460-p020nc

čtyřjádrový procesor Intel Core i5-6400T

8GB operační paměti DDR4 (2x4GB)

HDD s kapacitou 1TB

grafická karta Radeon R5 M230 2GB DDR3

GLAN, WiFi, Bluetooth, 4x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA



cpu: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz, 1110 MHz Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz, 825 MHz Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz, 887 MHz Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz, 830 MHz keyboard: Colorado HP PR1101U / Primax PMX-KPR1101U Keyboard mouse: Logitech Unifying Receiver printer: HP Officejet Pro 8600 monitor: HP 2011 graphics card: Intel Sky Lake Integrated Graphics ATI Jet PRO [Radeon R5 M230] sound: Intel Sunrise Point-H HD Audio storage: Intel SATA controller network: enp2s0 Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet Controller wlp3s0 Realtek RTL8723BE PCIe Wireless Network Adapter network interface: lo Loopback network interface enp2s0 Ethernet network interface wlp3s0 Ethernet network interface disk: /dev/sda WDC WD10EZEX-60W /dev/sdb HP Officejet Pro 86 /dev/sdc Generic SD/MMC/MS PRO /dev/ram0 Disk /dev/ram1 Disk /dev/ram2 Disk /dev/ram3 Disk /dev/ram4 Disk /dev/ram5 Disk /dev/ram6 Disk /dev/ram7 Disk /dev/ram8 Disk /dev/ram9 Disk /dev/ram10 Disk /dev/ram11 Disk /dev/ram12 Disk /dev/ram13 Disk /dev/ram14 Disk /dev/ram15 Disk partition: /dev/sda1 Partition /dev/sda2 Partition /dev/sda5 Partition cdrom: /dev/sr0 hp HLDS DVDRW GUD0N usb controller: Intel Sunrise Point-H USB 3.0 xHCI Controller bios: BIOS bridge: Intel Sky Lake Host Bridge/DRAM Registers Intel Sky Lake PCIe Controller (x16) Intel Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #5 Intel Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #15 Intel Sunrise Point-H LPC Controller hub: Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub memory: Main Memory bluetooth: Realtek Bluetooth Radio unknown: FPU DMA controller PIC Keyboard controller PS/2 Controller Intel Sky Lake Gaussian Mixture Model Intel Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #0 Intel Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #1 Intel Sunrise Point-H CSME HECI #1 Intel Sunrise Point-H LPSS UART #0 Intel Sunrise Point-H PMC Intel Sunrise Point-H SMBus HP Officejet Pro 8600 Logitech Unifying Receiver Colorado HP PR1101U / Primax PMX-KPR1101U Keyboard

hwinfo --short

00:00.0 Host bridge: Intel Corporation Sky Lake Host Bridge/DRAM Registers (rev 07) 00:01.0 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation Sky Lake PCIe Controller (x16) (rev 07) 00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation Sky Lake Integrated Graphics (rev 06) 00:08.0 System peripheral: Intel Corporation Sky Lake Gaussian Mixture Model 00:14.0 USB controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H USB 3.0 xHCI Controller (rev 31) 00:15.0 Signal processing controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #0 (rev 31) 00:15.1 Signal processing controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #1 (rev 31) 00:16.0 Communication controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H CSME HECI #1 (rev 31) 00:17.0 SATA controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H SATA controller [AHCI mode] (rev 31) 00:1c.0 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #5 (rev f1) 00:1d.0 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #15 (rev f1) 00:1e.0 Signal processing controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H LPSS UART #0 (rev 31) 00:1f.0 ISA bridge: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H LPC Controller (rev 31) 00:1f.2 Memory controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H PMC (rev 31) 00:1f.3 Audio device: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H HD Audio (rev 31) 00:1f.4 SMBus: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H SMBus (rev 31) 01:00.0 Display controller: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD/ATI] Jet PRO [Radeon R5 M230] (rev 83) 02:00.0 Ethernet controller: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet Controller (rev 10) 03:00.0 Network controller: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. RTL8723BE PCIe Wireless Network Adapter

hp460-i5 description: Desktop Computer product: 460-p020nc (W3C80EA#BCM) vendor: HP serial: CNV616012S width: 64 bits capabilities: smbios-2.8 dmi-2.8 vsyscall32 configuration: boot=normal chassis=desktop family=103C_53316J G=D sku=W3C80EA#BCM uuid=91E9CE44-6996-3704-F354-B755B6678DB2 *-core description: Motherboard product: 81B4 vendor: HP physical id: 0 version: 01 serial: PFPSK0AWJ201AG *-firmware description: BIOS vendor: AMI physical id: 0 version: F.03 date: 03/10/2016 size: 64KiB capacity: 5696KiB capabilities: pci pnp upgrade shadowing cdboot bootselect edd int5printscreen int14serial int17printer acpi usb biosbootspecification netboot uefi *-cache:0 description: L1 cache physical id: f slot: L1 Cache size: 128KiB capacity: 128KiB capabilities: synchronous internal write-back data configuration: level=1 *-cache:1 description: L1 cache physical id: 10 slot: L1 Cache size: 128KiB capacity: 128KiB capabilities: synchronous internal write-back instruction configuration: level=1 *-cache:2 description: L2 cache physical id: 11 slot: L2 Cache size: 1MiB capacity: 1MiB capabilities: synchronous internal write-back unified configuration: level=2 *-cache:3 description: L3 cache physical id: 12 slot: L3 Cache size: 6MiB capacity: 6MiB capabilities: synchronous internal write-back unified configuration: level=3 *-cpu description: CPU product: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz vendor: Intel Corp. physical id: 13 bus info: cpu@0 version: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz slot: U3E1 size: 896MHz capacity: 4005MHz width: 64 bits clock: 100MHz capabilities: x86-64 fpu fpu_exception wp vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush dts acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht tm pbe syscall nx pdpe1gb rdtscp constant_tsc art arch_perfmon pebs bts rep_good nopl xtopology nonstop_tsc aperfmperf eagerfpu pni pclmulqdq dtes64 monitor ds_cpl vmx est tm2 ssse3 sdbg fma cx16 xtpr pdcm pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand lahf_lm abm 3dnowprefetch epb intel_pt tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase tsc_adjust bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid mpx rdseed adx smap clflushopt xsaveopt xsavec xgetbv1 dtherm ida arat pln pts hwp hwp_notify hwp_act_window hwp_epp cpufreq configuration: cores=4 enabledcores=4 threads=4 *-memory description: System Memory physical id: 14 slot: System board or motherboard size: 8GiB *-bank:0 description: DIMM Synchronous 2133 MHz (0,5 ns) product: HMA451U6AFR8N-TF vendor: SK Hynix physical id: 0 serial: 11571895 slot: ChannelA-DIMM0 size: 4GiB width: 64 bits clock: 2133MHz (0.5ns) *-bank:1 description: DIMM Synchronous 2133 MHz (0,5 ns) product: HMA451U6AFR8N-TF vendor: SK Hynix physical id: 1 serial: 11571810 slot: ChannelB-DIMM0 size: 4GiB width: 64 bits clock: 2133MHz (0.5ns) *-pci description: Host bridge product: Sky Lake Host Bridge/DRAM Registers vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 100 bus info: pci@0000:00:00.0 version: 07 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz *-pci:0 description: PCI bridge product: Sky Lake PCIe Controller (x16) vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1 bus info: pci@0000:00:01.0 version: 07 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pci pm msi pciexpress normal_decode bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=pcieport resources: irq:122 ioport:e000(size=4096) memory:df200000-df2fffff ioport:c0000000(size=268435456) *-display description: Display controller product: Jet PRO [Radeon R5 M230] vendor: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD/ATI] physical id: 0 bus info: pci@0000:01:00.0 version: 83 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm pciexpress msi cap_list rom configuration: driver=radeon latency=0 resources: irq:320 memory:c0000000-cfffffff memory:df200000-df23ffff ioport:e000(size=256) memory:df240000-df25ffff *-display description: VGA compatible controller product: Sky Lake Integrated Graphics vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 2 bus info: pci@0000:00:02.0 version: 06 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pciexpress msi pm vga_controller bus_master cap_list rom configuration: driver=i915_bpo latency=0 resources: irq:321 memory:de000000-deffffff memory:b0000000-bfffffff ioport:f000(size=64) *-generic:0 UNCLAIMED description: System peripheral product: Sky Lake Gaussian Mixture Model vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 8 bus info: pci@0000:00:08.0 version: 00 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: msi pm bus_master cap_list configuration: latency=0 resources: memory:df331000-df331fff *-pci:1 description: PCI bridge product: Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #5 vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1c bus info: pci@0000:00:1c.0 version: f1 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pci pciexpress msi pm normal_decode bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=pcieport resources: irq:123 ioport:d000(size=4096) memory:df100000-df1fffff *-network description: Ethernet interface product: RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet Controller vendor: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. physical id: 0 bus info: pci@0000:02:00.0 logical name: enp2s0 version: 10 serial: 48:0f:cf:c0:15:af size: 100Mbit/s capacity: 1Gbit/s width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm msi pciexpress msix vpd bus_master cap_list ethernet physical tp mii 10bt 10bt-fd 100bt 100bt-fd 1000bt 1000bt-fd autonegotiation configuration: autonegotiation=on broadcast=yes driver=r8169 driverversion=2.3LK-NAPI duplex=full firmware=rtl8168g-3_0.0.1 04/23/13 ip=192.168.3.211 latency=0 link=yes multicast=yes port=MII speed=100Mbit/s resources: irq:319 ioport:d000(size=256) memory:df104000-df104fff memory:df100000-df103fff *-pci:2 description: PCI bridge product: Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #15 vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1d bus info: pci@0000:00:1d.0 version: f1 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pci pciexpress msi pm normal_decode bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=pcieport resources: irq:124 ioport:c000(size=4096) memory:df000000-df0fffff *-network description: Wireless interface product: RTL8723BE PCIe Wireless Network Adapter vendor: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. physical id: 0 bus info: pci@0000:03:00.0 logical name: wlp3s0 version: 00 serial: c8:ff:28:e3:aa:41 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm msi pciexpress bus_master cap_list ethernet physical wireless configuration: broadcast=yes driver=rtl8723be driverversion=4.4.0-59-generic firmware=N/A ip=192.168.3.212 latency=0 link=yes multicast=yes wireless=IEEE 802.11bgn resources: irq:18 ioport:c000(size=256) memory:df000000-df003fff *-generic:1 description: Signal processing controller product: Sunrise Point-H LPSS UART #0 vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1e bus info: pci@0000:00:1e.0 version: 31 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=intel-lpss latency=0 resources: irq:20 memory:df32b000-df32bfff *-isa description: ISA bridge product: Sunrise Point-H LPC Controller vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1f bus info: pci@0000:00:1f.0 version: 31 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: isa bus_master configuration: latency=0 *-memory UNCLAIMED description: Memory controller product: Sunrise Point-H PMC vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1f.2 bus info: pci@0000:00:1f.2 version: 31 width: 32 bits clock: 33MHz (30.3ns) capabilities: bus_master configuration: latency=0 resources: memory:df324000-df327fff *-multimedia description: Audio device product: Sunrise Point-H HD Audio vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1f.3 bus info: pci@0000:00:1f.3 version: 31 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm msi bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=snd_hda_intel latency=32 resources: irq:323 memory:df320000-df323fff memory:df300000-df30ffff *-serial UNCLAIMED description: SMBus product: Sunrise Point-H SMBus vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 1f.4 bus info: pci@0000:00:1f.4 version: 31 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz configuration: latency=0 resources: memory:df32a000-df32a0ff ioport:f040(size=32) *-usb description: USB controller product: Sunrise Point-H USB 3.0 xHCI Controller vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 14 bus info: pci@0000:00:14.0 version: 31 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm msi xhci bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=xhci_hcd latency=0 resources: irq:125 memory:df310000-df31ffff *-usbhost:0 product: xHCI Host Controller vendor: Linux 4.4.0-59-generic xhci-hcd physical id: 0 bus info: usb@2 logical name: usb2 version: 4.04 capabilities: usb-3.00 configuration: driver=hub slots=8 speed=5000Mbit/s *-usbhost:1 product: xHCI Host Controller vendor: Linux 4.4.0-59-generic xhci-hcd physical id: 1 bus info: usb@1 logical name: usb1 version: 4.04 capabilities: usb-2.00 configuration: driver=hub slots=16 speed=480Mbit/s *-usb:0 description: Printer product: Officejet Pro 8600 vendor: HP physical id: 3 bus info: usb@1:3 logical name: scsi6 version: 1.00 serial: CN33BB3GSK05KD capabilities: usb-2.00 bidirectional emulated scsi-host configuration: driver=usb-storage maxpower=2mA speed=480Mbit/s *-disk description: SCSI Disk product: Officejet Pro 86 vendor: HP physical id: 0.0.0 bus info: scsi@6:0.0.0 logical name: /dev/sdb version: 1.00 capabilities: removable configuration: ansiversion=5 logicalsectorsize=512 sectorsize=512 *-medium physical id: 0 logical name: /dev/sdb *-usb:1 description: Mouse product: USB Receiver vendor: Logitech physical id: 6 bus info: usb@1:6 version: 22.01 capabilities: usb-2.00 configuration: driver=usbhid maxpower=98mA speed=12Mbit/s *-usb:2 description: Keyboard product: USB Keyboard vendor: NOVATEK physical id: 7 bus info: usb@1:7 version: 1.04 capabilities: usb-1.10 configuration: driver=usbhid maxpower=100mA speed=1Mbit/s *-usb:3 description: Mass storage device product: USB2.0-CRW vendor: Generic physical id: 9 bus info: usb@1:9 logical name: scsi7 version: 57.13 serial: 20120926571200000 capabilities: usb-2.00 scsi emulated scsi-host configuration: driver=usb-storage maxpower=500mA speed=480Mbit/s *-disk description: SCSI Disk product: SD/MMC/MS PRO vendor: Generic- physical id: 0.0.0 bus info: scsi@7:0.0.0 logical name: /dev/sdc version: 1.00 serial: 2012062914345300 capabilities: removable configuration: ansiversion=4 logicalsectorsize=512 sectorsize=512 *-medium physical id: 0 logical name: /dev/sdc *-usb:4 description: Bluetooth wireless interface product: Bluetooth Radio vendor: Realtek physical id: a bus info: usb@1:a version: 2.00 serial: 00e04c000001 capabilities: bluetooth usb-2.10 configuration: driver=btusb maxpower=500mA speed=12Mbit/s *-generic:2 description: Signal processing controller product: Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #0 vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 15 bus info: pci@0000:00:15.0 version: 31 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=intel-lpss latency=0 resources: irq:16 memory:df330000-df330fff *-generic:3 description: Signal processing controller product: Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #1 vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 15.1 bus info: pci@0000:00:15.1 version: 31 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=intel-lpss latency=0 resources: irq:17 memory:df32f000-df32ffff *-communication description: Communication controller product: Sunrise Point-H CSME HECI #1 vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 16 bus info: pci@0000:00:16.0 version: 31 width: 64 bits clock: 33MHz capabilities: pm msi bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=mei_me latency=0 resources: irq:322 memory:df32e000-df32efff *-storage description: SATA controller product: Sunrise Point-H SATA controller [AHCI mode] vendor: Intel Corporation physical id: 17 bus info: pci@0000:00:17.0 version: 31 width: 32 bits clock: 66MHz capabilities: storage msi pm ahci_1.0 bus_master cap_list configuration: driver=ahci latency=0 resources: irq:318 memory:df328000-df329fff memory:df32d000-df32d0ff ioport:f090(size=8) ioport:f080(size=4) ioport:f060(size=32) memory:df32c000-df32c7ff *-scsi:0 physical id: 1 logical name: scsi0 capabilities: emulated *-disk description: ATA Disk product: WDC WD10EZEX-60W vendor: Western Digital physical id: 0.0.0 bus info: scsi@0:0.0.0 logical name: /dev/sda version: 1A01 serial: WD-WCC6Y2YL6Y1S size: 931GiB (1TB) capabilities: partitioned partitioned:dos configuration: ansiversion=5 logicalsectorsize=512 sectorsize=4096 signature=f59b81c7 *-volume:0 description: Linux filesystem partition vendor: Linux physical id: 1 bus info: scsi@0:0.0.0,1 logical name: /dev/sda1 logical name: /boot version: 1.0 serial: 7ee94ccb-4e1f-4cdb-b639-9cd11a790e20 size: 487MiB capacity: 487MiB capabilities: primary bootable extended_attributes large_files ext2 initialized configuration: filesystem=ext2 lastmountpoint=/boot modified=2017-01-12 18:47:58 mount.fstype=ext2 mount.options=rw,relatime,block_validity,barrier,user_xattr,acl,stripe=4 mounted=2017-01-12 18:47:58 state=mounted *-volume:1 description: Extended partition physical id: 2 bus info: scsi@0:0.0.0,2 logical name: /dev/sda2 size: 931GiB capacity: 931GiB capabilities: primary extended partitioned partitioned:extended *-logicalvolume description: Linux LVM Physical Volume partition physical id: 5 logical name: /dev/sda5 serial: X0yHdl-OFmi-ubDc-0q8C-taNf-dTEF-j1AfjB size: 931GiB capacity: 931GiB capabilities: multi lvm2 *-scsi:1 physical id: 2 logical name: scsi3 capabilities: emulated *-cdrom description: DVD-RAM writer product: DVDRW GUD0N vendor: hp HLDS physical id: 0.0.0 bus info: scsi@3:0.0.0 logical name: /dev/cdrom logical name: /dev/cdrw logical name: /dev/dvd logical name: /dev/dvdrw logical name: /dev/sr0 version: SD03 capabilities: removable audio cd-r cd-rw dvd dvd-r dvd-ram configuration: ansiversion=5 status=nodisc *-power UNCLAIMED product: Standard Efficiency physical id: 1 capacity: 32768mWh

# dmidecode 3.0 Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs. SMBIOS 2.8 present. 39 structures occupying 2614 bytes. Table at 0x000ED420. Handle 0x0000, DMI type 0, 24 bytes BIOS Information Vendor: AMI Version: F.03 Release Date: 03/10/2016 Address: 0xF0000 Runtime Size: 64 kB ROM Size: 5760 kB Characteristics: PCI is supported PNP is supported BIOS is upgradeable BIOS shadowing is allowed Boot from CD is supported Selectable boot is supported EDD is supported Print screen service is supported (int 5h) Serial services are supported (int 14h) Printer services are supported (int 17h) ACPI is supported USB legacy is supported BIOS boot specification is supported Function key-initiated network boot is supported Targeted content distribution is supported UEFI is supported BIOS Revision: 5.11 Handle 0x0001, DMI type 1, 27 bytes System Information Manufacturer: HP Product Name: 460-p020nc Version: Serial Number: CNV616012S UUID: 44CEE991-9669-0437-F354-B755B6678DB2 Wake-up Type: Power Switch SKU Number: W3C80EA#BCM Family: 103C_53316J G=D Handle 0x0002, DMI type 2, 15 bytes Base Board Information Manufacturer: HP Product Name: 81B4 Version: 01 Serial Number: PFPSK0AWJ201AG Asset Tag: CNV616012S Features: Board is a hosting board Board is removable Board is replaceable Location In Chassis: Chassis Handle: 0x0003 Type: Motherboard Contained Object Handles: 0 Handle 0x0003, DMI type 3, 22 bytes Chassis Information Manufacturer: HP Type: Desktop Lock: Not Present Version: Serial Number: Asset Tag: CNV616012S Boot-up State: Safe Power Supply State: Safe Thermal State: Safe Security Status: None OEM Information: 0x38314234 Height: Unspecified Number Of Power Cords: 1 Contained Elements: 0 SKU Number: Handle 0x0004, DMI type 9, 17 bytes System Slot Information Designation: J6B2 Type: x16 PCI Express Current Usage: In Use Length: Long ID: 0 Characteristics: 3.3 V is provided Opening is shared PME signal is supported Bus Address: 0000:00:01.0 Handle 0x0005, DMI type 9, 17 bytes System Slot Information Designation: J6B1 Type: x1 PCI Express Current Usage: In Use Length: Short ID: 1 Characteristics: 3.3 V is provided Opening is shared PME signal is supported Bus Address: 0000:00:1c.3 Handle 0x0006, DMI type 11, 5 bytes OEM Strings String 1: FBYTE#2U3E3K3N3Q4C4h6J6S6b737B7K7P7T7WaBapaqasauazb7bhbpbzcbdUdp String 2: dqeJegex.8q;BUILDID#16WW2RST604#SBCM#DBCM; String 3: String 4: String 5: String 6: String 7: String 8: String 9: String 10: String 11: String 12: String 13: String 14: String 15: String 16: String 17: String 18: String 19: String 20: String 21: String 22: String 23: String 24: String 25: String 26: String 27: String 28: String 29: String 30: String 31: String 32: Handle 0x0007, DMI type 32, 20 bytes System Boot Information Status: No errors detected Handle 0x0008, DMI type 26, 22 bytes Voltage Probe Description: LM78A Location: Power Unit Status: OK Maximum Value: Unknown Minimum Value: Unknown Resolution: Unknown Tolerance: Unknown Accuracy: Unknown OEM-specific Information: 0x00000000 Nominal Value: Unknown Handle 0x0009, DMI type 28, 22 bytes Temperature Probe Description: LM78A Location: Power Unit Status: OK Maximum Value: Unknown Minimum Value: Unknown Resolution: Unknown Tolerance: Unknown Accuracy: Unknown OEM-specific Information: 0x00000000 Nominal Value: Unknown Handle 0x000A, DMI type 27, 15 bytes Cooling Device Temperature Probe Handle: 0x0009 Type: Power Supply Fan Status: OK Cooling Unit Group: 1 OEM-specific Information: 0x00000000 Nominal Speed: Unknown Or Non-rotating Description: Cooling Dev 1 Handle 0x000B, DMI type 29, 22 bytes Electrical Current Probe Description: ABC Location: Power Unit Status: OK Maximum Value: Unknown Minimum Value: Unknown Resolution: Unknown Tolerance: Unknown Accuracy: Unknown OEM-specific Information: 0x00000000 Nominal Value: Unknown Handle 0x000C, DMI type 39, 22 bytes System Power Supply Power Unit Group: 1 Location: Name: Manufacturer: Serial Number: Asset Tag: Model Part Number: Standard Efficiency Revision: Max Power Capacity: Unknown Status: Present, OK Type: Switching Input Voltage Range Switching: Auto-switch Plugged: Yes Hot Replaceable: No Input Voltage Probe Handle: 0x0008 Cooling Device Handle: 0x000A Input Current Probe Handle: 0x000B Handle 0x000D, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: Onboard IGD Type: Video Status: Enabled Type Instance: 1 Bus Address: 0000:00:02.0 Handle 0x000E, DMI type 41, 11 bytes Onboard Device Reference Designation: Onboard LAN Type: Ethernet Status: Enabled Type Instance: 1 Bus Address: 0000:00:19.0 Handle 0x000F, DMI type 7, 19 bytes Cache Information Socket Designation: L1 Cache Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 1 Operational Mode: Write Back Location: Internal Installed Size: 128 kB Maximum Size: 128 kB Supported SRAM Types: Synchronous Installed SRAM Type: Synchronous Speed: Unknown Error Correction Type: Parity System Type: Data Associativity: 8-way Set-associative Handle 0x0010, DMI type 7, 19 bytes Cache Information Socket Designation: L1 Cache Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 1 Operational Mode: Write Back Location: Internal Installed Size: 128 kB Maximum Size: 128 kB Supported SRAM Types: Synchronous Installed SRAM Type: Synchronous Speed: Unknown Error Correction Type: Parity System Type: Instruction Associativity: 8-way Set-associative Handle 0x0011, DMI type 7, 19 bytes Cache Information Socket Designation: L2 Cache Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 2 Operational Mode: Write Back Location: Internal Installed Size: 1024 kB Maximum Size: 1024 kB Supported SRAM Types: Synchronous Installed SRAM Type: Synchronous Speed: Unknown Error Correction Type: Single-bit ECC System Type: Unified Associativity: 4-way Set-associative Handle 0x0012, DMI type 7, 19 bytes Cache Information Socket Designation: L3 Cache Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 3 Operational Mode: Write Back Location: Internal Installed Size: 6144 kB Maximum Size: 6144 kB Supported SRAM Types: Synchronous Installed SRAM Type: Synchronous Speed: Unknown Error Correction Type: Multi-bit ECC System Type: Unified Associativity: 12-way Set-associative Handle 0x0013, DMI type 4, 48 bytes Processor Information Socket Designation: U3E1 Type: Central Processor Family: Core i5 Manufacturer: Intel(R) Corporation ID: E3 06 05 00 FF FB EB BF Signature: Type 0, Family 6, Model 94, Stepping 3 Flags: FPU (Floating-point unit on-chip) VME (Virtual mode extension) DE (Debugging extension) PSE (Page size extension) TSC (Time stamp counter) MSR (Model specific registers) PAE (Physical address extension) MCE (Machine check exception) CX8 (CMPXCHG8 instruction supported) APIC (On-chip APIC hardware supported) SEP (Fast system call) MTRR (Memory type range registers) PGE (Page global enable) MCA (Machine check architecture) CMOV (Conditional move instruction supported) PAT (Page attribute table) PSE-36 (36-bit page size extension) CLFSH (CLFLUSH instruction supported) DS (Debug store) ACPI (ACPI supported) MMX (MMX technology supported) FXSR (FXSAVE and FXSTOR instructions supported) SSE (Streaming SIMD extensions) SSE2 (Streaming SIMD extensions 2) SS (Self-snoop) HTT (Multi-threading) TM (Thermal monitor supported) PBE (Pending break enabled) Version: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz Voltage: 0.9 V External Clock: 100 MHz Max Speed: 8300 MHz Current Speed: 2100 MHz Status: Populated, Enabled Upgrade: Other L1 Cache Handle: 0x0010 L2 Cache Handle: 0x0011 L3 Cache Handle: 0x0012 Serial Number: Asset Tag: Part Number: Core Count: 4 Core Enabled: 4 Thread Count: 4 Characteristics: 64-bit capable Multi-Core Execute Protection Enhanced Virtualization Power/Performance Control Handle 0x0014, DMI type 16, 23 bytes Physical Memory Array Location: System Board Or Motherboard Use: System Memory Error Correction Type: None Maximum Capacity: 32 GB Error Information Handle: Not Provided Number Of Devices: 2 Handle 0x0015, DMI type 17, 40 bytes Memory Device Array Handle: 0x0014 Error Information Handle: Not Provided Total Width: 64 bits Data Width: 64 bits Size: 4096 MB Form Factor: DIMM Set: None Locator: ChannelA-DIMM0 Bank Locator: BANK 0 Type: DDR4 Type Detail: Synchronous Speed: 2133 MHz Manufacturer: SK Hynix Serial Number: 11571895 Asset Tag: 9876543210 Part Number: HMA451U6AFR8N-TF Rank: 1 Configured Clock Speed: 2133 MHz Minimum Voltage: Unknown Maximum Voltage: Unknown Configured Voltage: 1.2 V Handle 0x0016, DMI type 17, 40 bytes Memory Device Array Handle: 0x0014 Error Information Handle: Not Provided Total Width: 64 bits Data Width: 64 bits Size: 4096 MB Form Factor: DIMM Set: None Locator: ChannelB-DIMM0 Bank Locator: BANK 2 Type: DDR4 Type Detail: Synchronous Speed: 2133 MHz Manufacturer: SK Hynix Serial Number: 11571810 Asset Tag: 9876543210 Part Number: HMA451U6AFR8N-TF Rank: 1 Configured Clock Speed: 2133 MHz Minimum Voltage: Unknown Maximum Voltage: Unknown Configured Voltage: 1.2 V Handle 0x0017, DMI type 19, 31 bytes Memory Array Mapped Address Starting Address: 0x00000000000 Ending Address: 0x001FFFFFFFF Range Size: 8 GB Physical Array Handle: 0x0014 Partition Width: 2 Handle 0x0018, DMI type 20, 35 bytes Memory Device Mapped Address Starting Address: 0x00000000000 Ending Address: 0x000FFFFFFFF Range Size: 4 GB Physical Device Handle: 0x0015 Memory Array Mapped Address Handle: 0x0017 Partition Row Position: Unknown Interleave Position: 1 Interleaved Data Depth: 1 Handle 0x0019, DMI type 20, 35 bytes Memory Device Mapped Address Starting Address: 0x00100000000 Ending Address: 0x001FFFFFFFF Range Size: 4 GB Physical Device Handle: 0x0016 Memory Array Mapped Address Handle: 0x0017 Partition Row Position: Unknown Interleave Position: 2 Interleaved Data Depth: 1 Handle 0x001A, DMI type 208, 5 bytes OEM-specific Type Header and Data: D0 05 1A 00 01 Handle 0x001B, DMI type 130, 20 bytes OEM-specific Type Header and Data: 82 14 1B 00 24 41 4D 54 00 00 00 00 00 A5 AF 02 C0 00 00 00 Handle 0x001C, DMI type 131, 64 bytes OEM-specific Type Header and Data: 83 40 1C 00 31 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 F8 00 44 A1 00 00 00 00 01 00 00 00 00 00 0B 00 E9 03 01 00 00 00 00 00 FE 00 FF FF 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 22 00 00 00 76 50 72 6F 00 00 00 00 Handle 0x001D, DMI type 221, 26 bytes HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information NIC 1: PCI device 01:00.3, MAC address 00:01:08:00:00:00 NIC 2: PCI device 00:00.2, MAC address 00:00:00:82:00:03 Handle 0x001E, DMI type 221, 26 bytes HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information NIC 1: PCI device 01:00.3, MAC address 00:01:08:00:00:00 NIC 2: PCI device 00:00.2, MAC address 01:08:00:00:00:03 Handle 0x001F, DMI type 221, 68 bytes HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information NIC 1: PCI device 01:01.1, MAC address 00:01:08:00:00:00 NIC 2: PCI device 03:00.2, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:04 NIC 3: PCI device ff:00.0, MAC address FF:FF:31:00:05:00 NIC 4: Not Installed NIC 5: Not Installed NIC 6: Disabled NIC 7: Disabled NIC 8: PCI device 0a:00.0, MAC address 00:34:00:00:00:00 Handle 0x0020, DMI type 221, 54 bytes HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information NIC 1: PCI device 01:00.7, MAC address 00:01:08:00:00:00 NIC 2: PCI device 00:00.2, MAC address 01:08:00:01:00:03 NIC 3: PCI device 01:00.0, MAC address 08:00:00:00:04:05 NIC 4: Not Installed NIC 5: Not Installed NIC 6: PCI device 07:1f.7, MAC address 00:08:00:FF:FF:FF Handle 0x0021, DMI type 221, 96 bytes HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information NIC 1: PCI device 01:01.5, MAC address 00:00:00:00:00:00 NIC 2: PCI device 00:00.2, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:03 NIC 3: PCI device ff:00.4, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:05:06 NIC 4: Not Installed NIC 5: Not Installed NIC 6: Disabled NIC 7: Not Installed NIC 8: PCI device 0c:00.0, MAC address 00:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF NIC 9: PCI device 00:01.5, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:0E NIC 10: PCI device ff:00.0, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:0F:00 NIC 11: Not Installed Handle 0x0022, DMI type 136, 6 bytes OEM-specific Type Header and Data: 88 06 22 00 00 00 Handle 0x0023, DMI type 14, 20 bytes Group Associations Name: Firmware Version Info Items: 5 Handle 0x0024, DMI type 14, 8 bytes Group Associations Name: $MEI Items: 1 Handle 0x0025, DMI type 219, 81 bytes HP ProLiant Information Power Features: 0x45010301 Omega Features: 0x06900002 Misc. Features: 0x00000002 iCRU: No UEFI: No Handle 0x0026, DMI type 127, 4 bytes End Of Table

