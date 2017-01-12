HP 460-p020nc

abclinuxu.cz AbcLinuxu.cz itbiz.cz ITBiz.cz HDmag.cz HDmag.cz abcprace.cz AbcPráce.cz
Draco, knihovna pro komprimaci a dekomprimaci 3D grafiky
dnes 00:33 | Zajímavý software

Google na svém blogu věnovaném open source představil knihovnu pro komprimaci a dekomprimaci 3D grafiky s názvem Draco. Knihovna bude využívána například v aplikacích pro virtuální a rozšířenou realitu. Porovnání Draco s gzip na YouTube. Zdrojové kódy Draco jsou k dispozici na GitHubu pod licencí Apache 2.0.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 0
GPD Win a GPD Pocket
včera 17:27 | IT novinky

V loňském roce proběhla úspěšná kampaň na Indiegogo na podporu GPD Win. Jedná se o malý 5,5 palcový notebook a přenosnou herní konzoli v jednom. Předinstalované Windows 10 lze nahradit Linuxem. V únoru by se na Indiegogo měla objevit kampaň na podporu 7 palcového notebooku GPD Pocket.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 5
KDE Kirigami UI 2.0.0
včera 02:00 | Nová verze

Po pěti měsících od vydání verze 1.0.0 (zprávička) byla vydána verze 2.0.0 frameworku Kirigami (HIG) pro vytváření uživatelských rozhraní mobilních a konvergentních aplikací nad toolkitem Qt. Pro vyzkoušení je určena aplikace pro Android Kirigami gallery.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 0
Open source vydání hry Lugaru HD
12.1. 23:28 | Zajímavý software

Akční hra Lugaru HD od Wolfire Games (recenze) byla uvolněna jako svobodný software, a to včetně dat (pod licencí Creative Commons Attribution – Share Alike). Linuxový port byl v roce 2010 součástí první akce Humble Indie Bundle a engine byl krátce poté uvolněn pod licencí GNU GPL, což vedlo mj. k portu na AmigaOS. Autor mezitím pracuje na pokračování nazvaném Overgrowth.

Fluttershy, yay! | Komentářů: 0
Únik dat z Jabbim Archive
12.1. 14:49 | Bezpečnostní upozornění

Na serveru Jabb.im bylo zveřejněno vyjádření k úniku dat z Jabbim Archive (pastebin). Dump databáze obsahuje komunikaci uživatelů, jejich IP adresy a logy aplikace od října 2015 do března 2016. Celkově se jedná o 8 GB dat, převažujícím jazykem zpráv je čeština a slovenština. O úniku informoval jako první server Motherboard. Jabbim Archive byla službou volitelnou, dostupnou pouze pro VIP uživatele. Podle provozovatele serveru Jabb.im k

… více »
Michal Makovec | Komentářů: 50
Telegram Desktop 1.0
12.1. 12:55 | Nová verze

Telegram Desktop, klient služby pro rychlé psaní zpráv Telegram (Wikipedie, zdrojové kódy) pro počítače, byl představen v roce 2013. Dnes byla vydána verze 1.0. Podrobnosti v oznámení na blogu.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 10
Bezpečnostní chyba v Ansible
12.1. 11:22 | Bezpečnostní upozornění

Byla nalezena a v upstreamu opravena bezpečnostní chyba CVE-2016-9587 (CT-2017-0109) ve svobodném softwaru vytvářejícím platformu pro konfigurační správu a řízení počítačů Ansible (Wikipedie). Spravování kompromitovaného uzlu pomocí Ansible může vést ke spuštění příkazů na řídícím počítači [LWN.net].

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 0
Git v roce 2016
12.1. 03:33 | Zajímavý článek

Tim Pettersen v článku Git in 2016 na Hacker Noon hodnotí vývoj distribuovaného systému správy verzí Git za rok 2016 (5 verzí, 189 vývojářů, 3 676 commitů) a rozebírá nejdůležitější nové vlastnosti přidané v loňském roce.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 1
Dell Precision 3520 s Ubuntu o 100 dolarů levnější než s Windows
12.1. 03:00 | IT novinky

Barton George, mj. zakladatel a vedoucí projektu Sputnik, představil několik počítačů od Dellu s předinstalovaným Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Na americkém trhu je již v prodeji mobilní pracovní stanici Precision 3520. V konfigurátoru lze Windows nahradit Ubuntu a ušetřit tak 100 dolarů [reddit].

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 5
Discord pro Linux
11.1. 09:30 | Zajímavý software

Bylo oznámeno vydání stabilní verze komunikačního programu Discord (Wikipedie) pro Linux. Discord je určen především pro hráče počítačových her. Nahradit ním lze Skype nebo TeamSpeak. Jedná se o proprietární software. K dispozici je zdarma.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 27
    HP 460-p020nc
    Štítky: abc, ACL, ACPI, adresář, AMD, ATI, audio, base, BIOS, Bluetooth, boot, bridge, cache, cd, controller, core, CPU, cpufreq, data, desktop, disk, distribuce, DVD, DVD-RAM, ECC, error, Ethernet, ext2, filesystem, firmware, gigabit, grafické karty, hardware, hdd, HDMI, hosting, HP, input, instalace, INTEGRATED, Intel, iSCSI, i2c, keyboard, komunikace, LAN, Linux, Logitech, LVM, mac, mce, micro, monitor, mount, msi, multimédia, netboot, PAE, pat, PCI, PIC, port, POWER, primax, procesory, Processing, rádio, realtek, receiver, recovery, root, řadiče, SATA, sběrnice, screen, SCSI, sítě, smazat, souborové systémy, standard, storage, swap, switch, sysfs, Ubuntu, UEFI, unit, upgrade, USB, vga, video, VirtualBox, virtualizace, Windows, 64-bit

    HP 460-p020nc

    Podpora: kompletní
    Ovladač: v jádře

    Technické parametry

    čtyřjádrový procesor Intel Core i5-6400T
    8GB operační paměti DDR4 (2x4GB)
    HDD s kapacitou 1TB
    grafická karta Radeon R5 M230 2GB DDR3
    GLAN, WiFi, Bluetooth, 4x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA

    Identifikace pod Linuxem

    hwinfo --short 
    cpu:                                                            
                       Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz, 1110 MHz
                       Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz, 825 MHz
                       Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz, 887 MHz
                       Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz, 830 MHz
keyboard:
                       Colorado HP PR1101U / Primax PMX-KPR1101U Keyboard
mouse:
                       Logitech Unifying Receiver
printer:
                       HP Officejet Pro 8600
monitor:
                       HP 2011
graphics card:
                       Intel Sky Lake Integrated Graphics
                       ATI Jet PRO [Radeon R5 M230]
sound:
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H HD Audio
storage:
                       Intel SATA controller
network:
  enp2s0               Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet Controller
  wlp3s0               Realtek RTL8723BE PCIe Wireless Network Adapter
network interface:
  lo                   Loopback network interface
  enp2s0               Ethernet network interface
  wlp3s0               Ethernet network interface
disk:
  /dev/sda             WDC WD10EZEX-60W
  /dev/sdb             HP Officejet Pro 86
  /dev/sdc             Generic SD/MMC/MS PRO
  /dev/ram0            Disk
  /dev/ram1            Disk
  /dev/ram2            Disk
  /dev/ram3            Disk
  /dev/ram4            Disk
  /dev/ram5            Disk
  /dev/ram6            Disk
  /dev/ram7            Disk
  /dev/ram8            Disk
  /dev/ram9            Disk
  /dev/ram10           Disk
  /dev/ram11           Disk
  /dev/ram12           Disk
  /dev/ram13           Disk
  /dev/ram14           Disk
  /dev/ram15           Disk
partition:
  /dev/sda1            Partition
  /dev/sda2            Partition
  /dev/sda5            Partition
cdrom:
  /dev/sr0             hp HLDS DVDRW  GUD0N
usb controller:
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H USB 3.0 xHCI Controller
bios:
                       BIOS
bridge:
                       Intel Sky Lake Host Bridge/DRAM Registers
                       Intel Sky Lake PCIe Controller (x16)
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #5
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #15
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H LPC Controller
hub:
                       Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub
                       Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub
memory:
                       Main Memory
bluetooth:
                       Realtek Bluetooth Radio
unknown:
                       FPU
                       DMA controller
                       PIC
                       Keyboard controller
                       PS/2 Controller
                       Intel Sky Lake Gaussian Mixture Model
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #0
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #1
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H CSME HECI #1
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H LPSS UART #0
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H PMC
                       Intel Sunrise Point-H SMBus
                       HP Officejet Pro 8600
                       Logitech Unifying Receiver
                       Colorado HP PR1101U / Primax PMX-KPR1101U Keyboard

    lspci 
    00:00.0 Host bridge: Intel Corporation Sky Lake Host Bridge/DRAM Registers (rev 07)
00:01.0 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation Sky Lake PCIe Controller (x16) (rev 07)
00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation Sky Lake Integrated Graphics (rev 06)
00:08.0 System peripheral: Intel Corporation Sky Lake Gaussian Mixture Model
00:14.0 USB controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H USB 3.0 xHCI Controller (rev 31)
00:15.0 Signal processing controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #0 (rev 31)
00:15.1 Signal processing controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #1 (rev 31)
00:16.0 Communication controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H CSME HECI #1 (rev 31)
00:17.0 SATA controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H SATA controller [AHCI mode] (rev 31)
00:1c.0 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #5 (rev f1)
00:1d.0 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #15 (rev f1)
00:1e.0 Signal processing controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H LPSS UART #0 (rev 31)
00:1f.0 ISA bridge: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H LPC Controller (rev 31)
00:1f.2 Memory controller: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H PMC (rev 31)
00:1f.3 Audio device: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H HD Audio (rev 31)
00:1f.4 SMBus: Intel Corporation Sunrise Point-H SMBus (rev 31)
01:00.0 Display controller: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD/ATI] Jet PRO [Radeon R5 M230] (rev 83)
02:00.0 Ethernet controller: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet Controller (rev 10)
03:00.0 Network controller: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd. RTL8723BE PCIe Wireless Network Adapter
    lshw 
    hp460-i5                  
    description: Desktop Computer
    product: 460-p020nc (W3C80EA#BCM)
    vendor: HP
    serial: CNV616012S
    width: 64 bits
    capabilities: smbios-2.8 dmi-2.8 vsyscall32
    configuration: boot=normal chassis=desktop family=103C_53316J G=D sku=W3C80EA#BCM uuid=91E9CE44-6996-3704-F354-B755B6678DB2
  *-core
       description: Motherboard
       product: 81B4
       vendor: HP
       physical id: 0
       version: 01
       serial: PFPSK0AWJ201AG
     *-firmware
          description: BIOS
          vendor: AMI
          physical id: 0
          version: F.03
          date: 03/10/2016
          size: 64KiB
          capacity: 5696KiB
          capabilities: pci pnp upgrade shadowing cdboot bootselect edd int5printscreen int14serial int17printer acpi usb biosbootspecification netboot uefi
     *-cache:0
          description: L1 cache
          physical id: f
          slot: L1 Cache
          size: 128KiB
          capacity: 128KiB
          capabilities: synchronous internal write-back data
          configuration: level=1
     *-cache:1
          description: L1 cache
          physical id: 10
          slot: L1 Cache
          size: 128KiB
          capacity: 128KiB
          capabilities: synchronous internal write-back instruction
          configuration: level=1
     *-cache:2
          description: L2 cache
          physical id: 11
          slot: L2 Cache
          size: 1MiB
          capacity: 1MiB
          capabilities: synchronous internal write-back unified
          configuration: level=2
     *-cache:3
          description: L3 cache
          physical id: 12
          slot: L3 Cache
          size: 6MiB
          capacity: 6MiB
          capabilities: synchronous internal write-back unified
          configuration: level=3
     *-cpu
          description: CPU
          product: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz
          vendor: Intel Corp.
          physical id: 13
          bus info: cpu@0
          version: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz
          slot: U3E1
          size: 896MHz
          capacity: 4005MHz
          width: 64 bits
          clock: 100MHz
          capabilities: x86-64 fpu fpu_exception wp vme de pse tsc msr pae mce cx8 apic sep mtrr pge mca cmov pat pse36 clflush dts acpi mmx fxsr sse sse2 ss ht tm pbe syscall nx pdpe1gb rdtscp constant_tsc art arch_perfmon pebs bts rep_good nopl xtopology nonstop_tsc aperfmperf eagerfpu pni pclmulqdq dtes64 monitor ds_cpl vmx est tm2 ssse3 sdbg fma cx16 xtpr pdcm pcid sse4_1 sse4_2 x2apic movbe popcnt tsc_deadline_timer aes xsave avx f16c rdrand lahf_lm abm 3dnowprefetch epb intel_pt tpr_shadow vnmi flexpriority ept vpid fsgsbase tsc_adjust bmi1 avx2 smep bmi2 erms invpcid mpx rdseed adx smap clflushopt xsaveopt xsavec xgetbv1 dtherm ida arat pln pts hwp hwp_notify hwp_act_window hwp_epp cpufreq
          configuration: cores=4 enabledcores=4 threads=4
     *-memory
          description: System Memory
          physical id: 14
          slot: System board or motherboard
          size: 8GiB
        *-bank:0
             description: DIMM Synchronous 2133 MHz (0,5 ns)
             product: HMA451U6AFR8N-TF
             vendor: SK Hynix
             physical id: 0
             serial: 11571895
             slot: ChannelA-DIMM0
             size: 4GiB
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 2133MHz (0.5ns)
        *-bank:1
             description: DIMM Synchronous 2133 MHz (0,5 ns)
             product: HMA451U6AFR8N-TF
             vendor: SK Hynix
             physical id: 1
             serial: 11571810
             slot: ChannelB-DIMM0
             size: 4GiB
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 2133MHz (0.5ns)
     *-pci
          description: Host bridge
          product: Sky Lake Host Bridge/DRAM Registers
          vendor: Intel Corporation
          physical id: 100
          bus info: pci@0000:00:00.0
          version: 07
          width: 32 bits
          clock: 33MHz
        *-pci:0
             description: PCI bridge
             product: Sky Lake PCIe Controller (x16)
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 1
             bus info: pci@0000:00:01.0
             version: 07
             width: 32 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pci pm msi pciexpress normal_decode bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=pcieport
             resources: irq:122 ioport:e000(size=4096) memory:df200000-df2fffff ioport:c0000000(size=268435456)
           *-display
                description: Display controller
                product: Jet PRO [Radeon R5 M230]
                vendor: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD/ATI]
                physical id: 0
                bus info: pci@0000:01:00.0
                version: 83
                width: 64 bits
                clock: 33MHz
                capabilities: pm pciexpress msi cap_list rom
                configuration: driver=radeon latency=0
                resources: irq:320 memory:c0000000-cfffffff memory:df200000-df23ffff ioport:e000(size=256) memory:df240000-df25ffff
        *-display
             description: VGA compatible controller
             product: Sky Lake Integrated Graphics
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 2
             bus info: pci@0000:00:02.0
             version: 06
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pciexpress msi pm vga_controller bus_master cap_list rom
             configuration: driver=i915_bpo latency=0
             resources: irq:321 memory:de000000-deffffff memory:b0000000-bfffffff ioport:f000(size=64)
        *-generic:0 UNCLAIMED
             description: System peripheral
             product: Sky Lake Gaussian Mixture Model
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 8
             bus info: pci@0000:00:08.0
             version: 00
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: msi pm bus_master cap_list
             configuration: latency=0
             resources: memory:df331000-df331fff
        *-pci:1
             description: PCI bridge
             product: Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #5
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 1c
             bus info: pci@0000:00:1c.0
             version: f1
             width: 32 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pci pciexpress msi pm normal_decode bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=pcieport
             resources: irq:123 ioport:d000(size=4096) memory:df100000-df1fffff
           *-network
                description: Ethernet interface
                product: RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet Controller
                vendor: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
                physical id: 0
                bus info: pci@0000:02:00.0
                logical name: enp2s0
                version: 10
                serial: 48:0f:cf:c0:15:af
                size: 100Mbit/s
                capacity: 1Gbit/s
                width: 64 bits
                clock: 33MHz
                capabilities: pm msi pciexpress msix vpd bus_master cap_list ethernet physical tp mii 10bt 10bt-fd 100bt 100bt-fd 1000bt 1000bt-fd autonegotiation
                configuration: autonegotiation=on broadcast=yes driver=r8169 driverversion=2.3LK-NAPI duplex=full firmware=rtl8168g-3_0.0.1 04/23/13 ip=192.168.3.211 latency=0 link=yes multicast=yes port=MII speed=100Mbit/s
                resources: irq:319 ioport:d000(size=256) memory:df104000-df104fff memory:df100000-df103fff
        *-pci:2
             description: PCI bridge
             product: Sunrise Point-H PCI Express Root Port #15
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 1d
             bus info: pci@0000:00:1d.0
             version: f1
             width: 32 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pci pciexpress msi pm normal_decode bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=pcieport
             resources: irq:124 ioport:c000(size=4096) memory:df000000-df0fffff
           *-network
                description: Wireless interface
                product: RTL8723BE PCIe Wireless Network Adapter
                vendor: Realtek Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
                physical id: 0
                bus info: pci@0000:03:00.0
                logical name: wlp3s0
                version: 00
                serial: c8:ff:28:e3:aa:41
                width: 64 bits
                clock: 33MHz
                capabilities: pm msi pciexpress bus_master cap_list ethernet physical wireless
                configuration: broadcast=yes driver=rtl8723be driverversion=4.4.0-59-generic firmware=N/A ip=192.168.3.212 latency=0 link=yes multicast=yes wireless=IEEE 802.11bgn
                resources: irq:18 ioport:c000(size=256) memory:df000000-df003fff
        *-generic:1
             description: Signal processing controller
             product: Sunrise Point-H LPSS UART #0
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 1e
             bus info: pci@0000:00:1e.0
             version: 31
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pm bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=intel-lpss latency=0
             resources: irq:20 memory:df32b000-df32bfff
        *-isa
             description: ISA bridge
             product: Sunrise Point-H LPC Controller
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 1f
             bus info: pci@0000:00:1f.0
             version: 31
             width: 32 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: isa bus_master
             configuration: latency=0
        *-memory UNCLAIMED
             description: Memory controller
             product: Sunrise Point-H PMC
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 1f.2
             bus info: pci@0000:00:1f.2
             version: 31
             width: 32 bits
             clock: 33MHz (30.3ns)
             capabilities: bus_master
             configuration: latency=0
             resources: memory:df324000-df327fff
        *-multimedia
             description: Audio device
             product: Sunrise Point-H HD Audio
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 1f.3
             bus info: pci@0000:00:1f.3
             version: 31
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pm msi bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=snd_hda_intel latency=32
             resources: irq:323 memory:df320000-df323fff memory:df300000-df30ffff
        *-serial UNCLAIMED
             description: SMBus
             product: Sunrise Point-H SMBus
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 1f.4
             bus info: pci@0000:00:1f.4
             version: 31
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             configuration: latency=0
             resources: memory:df32a000-df32a0ff ioport:f040(size=32)
        *-usb
             description: USB controller
             product: Sunrise Point-H USB 3.0 xHCI Controller
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 14
             bus info: pci@0000:00:14.0
             version: 31
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pm msi xhci bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=xhci_hcd latency=0
             resources: irq:125 memory:df310000-df31ffff
           *-usbhost:0
                product: xHCI Host Controller
                vendor: Linux 4.4.0-59-generic xhci-hcd
                physical id: 0
                bus info: usb@2
                logical name: usb2
                version: 4.04
                capabilities: usb-3.00
                configuration: driver=hub slots=8 speed=5000Mbit/s
           *-usbhost:1
                product: xHCI Host Controller
                vendor: Linux 4.4.0-59-generic xhci-hcd
                physical id: 1
                bus info: usb@1
                logical name: usb1
                version: 4.04
                capabilities: usb-2.00
                configuration: driver=hub slots=16 speed=480Mbit/s
              *-usb:0
                   description: Printer
                   product: Officejet Pro 8600
                   vendor: HP
                   physical id: 3
                   bus info: usb@1:3
                   logical name: scsi6
                   version: 1.00
                   serial: CN33BB3GSK05KD
                   capabilities: usb-2.00 bidirectional emulated scsi-host
                   configuration: driver=usb-storage maxpower=2mA speed=480Mbit/s
                 *-disk
                      description: SCSI Disk
                      product: Officejet Pro 86
                      vendor: HP
                      physical id: 0.0.0
                      bus info: scsi@6:0.0.0
                      logical name: /dev/sdb
                      version: 1.00
                      capabilities: removable
                      configuration: ansiversion=5 logicalsectorsize=512 sectorsize=512
                    *-medium
                         physical id: 0
                         logical name: /dev/sdb
              *-usb:1
                   description: Mouse
                   product: USB Receiver
                   vendor: Logitech
                   physical id: 6
                   bus info: usb@1:6
                   version: 22.01
                   capabilities: usb-2.00
                   configuration: driver=usbhid maxpower=98mA speed=12Mbit/s
              *-usb:2
                   description: Keyboard
                   product: USB Keyboard
                   vendor: NOVATEK
                   physical id: 7
                   bus info: usb@1:7
                   version: 1.04
                   capabilities: usb-1.10
                   configuration: driver=usbhid maxpower=100mA speed=1Mbit/s
              *-usb:3
                   description: Mass storage device
                   product: USB2.0-CRW
                   vendor: Generic
                   physical id: 9
                   bus info: usb@1:9
                   logical name: scsi7
                   version: 57.13
                   serial: 20120926571200000
                   capabilities: usb-2.00 scsi emulated scsi-host
                   configuration: driver=usb-storage maxpower=500mA speed=480Mbit/s
                 *-disk
                      description: SCSI Disk
                      product: SD/MMC/MS PRO
                      vendor: Generic-
                      physical id: 0.0.0
                      bus info: scsi@7:0.0.0
                      logical name: /dev/sdc
                      version: 1.00
                      serial: 2012062914345300
                      capabilities: removable
                      configuration: ansiversion=4 logicalsectorsize=512 sectorsize=512
                    *-medium
                         physical id: 0
                         logical name: /dev/sdc
              *-usb:4
                   description: Bluetooth wireless interface
                   product: Bluetooth Radio
                   vendor: Realtek
                   physical id: a
                   bus info: usb@1:a
                   version: 2.00
                   serial: 00e04c000001
                   capabilities: bluetooth usb-2.10
                   configuration: driver=btusb maxpower=500mA speed=12Mbit/s
        *-generic:2
             description: Signal processing controller
             product: Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #0
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 15
             bus info: pci@0000:00:15.0
             version: 31
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pm bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=intel-lpss latency=0
             resources: irq:16 memory:df330000-df330fff
        *-generic:3
             description: Signal processing controller
             product: Sunrise Point-H LPSS I2C Controller #1
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 15.1
             bus info: pci@0000:00:15.1
             version: 31
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pm bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=intel-lpss latency=0
             resources: irq:17 memory:df32f000-df32ffff
        *-communication
             description: Communication controller
             product: Sunrise Point-H CSME HECI #1
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 16
             bus info: pci@0000:00:16.0
             version: 31
             width: 64 bits
             clock: 33MHz
             capabilities: pm msi bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=mei_me latency=0
             resources: irq:322 memory:df32e000-df32efff
        *-storage
             description: SATA controller
             product: Sunrise Point-H SATA controller [AHCI mode]
             vendor: Intel Corporation
             physical id: 17
             bus info: pci@0000:00:17.0
             version: 31
             width: 32 bits
             clock: 66MHz
             capabilities: storage msi pm ahci_1.0 bus_master cap_list
             configuration: driver=ahci latency=0
             resources: irq:318 memory:df328000-df329fff memory:df32d000-df32d0ff ioport:f090(size=8) ioport:f080(size=4) ioport:f060(size=32) memory:df32c000-df32c7ff
     *-scsi:0
          physical id: 1
          logical name: scsi0
          capabilities: emulated
        *-disk
             description: ATA Disk
             product: WDC WD10EZEX-60W
             vendor: Western Digital
             physical id: 0.0.0
             bus info: scsi@0:0.0.0
             logical name: /dev/sda
             version: 1A01
             serial: WD-WCC6Y2YL6Y1S
             size: 931GiB (1TB)
             capabilities: partitioned partitioned:dos
             configuration: ansiversion=5 logicalsectorsize=512 sectorsize=4096 signature=f59b81c7
           *-volume:0
                description: Linux filesystem partition
                vendor: Linux
                physical id: 1
                bus info: scsi@0:0.0.0,1
                logical name: /dev/sda1
                logical name: /boot
                version: 1.0
                serial: 7ee94ccb-4e1f-4cdb-b639-9cd11a790e20
                size: 487MiB
                capacity: 487MiB
                capabilities: primary bootable extended_attributes large_files ext2 initialized
                configuration: filesystem=ext2 lastmountpoint=/boot modified=2017-01-12 18:47:58 mount.fstype=ext2 mount.options=rw,relatime,block_validity,barrier,user_xattr,acl,stripe=4 mounted=2017-01-12 18:47:58 state=mounted
           *-volume:1
                description: Extended partition
                physical id: 2
                bus info: scsi@0:0.0.0,2
                logical name: /dev/sda2
                size: 931GiB
                capacity: 931GiB
                capabilities: primary extended partitioned partitioned:extended
              *-logicalvolume
                   description: Linux LVM Physical Volume partition
                   physical id: 5
                   logical name: /dev/sda5
                   serial: X0yHdl-OFmi-ubDc-0q8C-taNf-dTEF-j1AfjB
                   size: 931GiB
                   capacity: 931GiB
                   capabilities: multi lvm2
     *-scsi:1
          physical id: 2
          logical name: scsi3
          capabilities: emulated
        *-cdrom
             description: DVD-RAM writer
             product: DVDRW  GUD0N
             vendor: hp HLDS
             physical id: 0.0.0
             bus info: scsi@3:0.0.0
             logical name: /dev/cdrom
             logical name: /dev/cdrw
             logical name: /dev/dvd
             logical name: /dev/dvdrw
             logical name: /dev/sr0
             version: SD03
             capabilities: removable audio cd-r cd-rw dvd dvd-r dvd-ram
             configuration: ansiversion=5 status=nodisc
  *-power UNCLAIMED
       product: Standard Efficiency
       physical id: 1
       capacity: 32768mWh
    dmidecode 
    # dmidecode 3.0
Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.
SMBIOS 2.8 present.
39 structures occupying 2614 bytes.
Table at 0x000ED420.

Handle 0x0000, DMI type 0, 24 bytes
BIOS Information
	Vendor: AMI
	Version: F.03
	Release Date: 03/10/2016
	Address: 0xF0000
	Runtime Size: 64 kB
	ROM Size: 5760 kB
	Characteristics:
		PCI is supported
		PNP is supported
		BIOS is upgradeable
		BIOS shadowing is allowed
		Boot from CD is supported
		Selectable boot is supported
		EDD is supported
		Print screen service is supported (int 5h)
		Serial services are supported (int 14h)
		Printer services are supported (int 17h)
		ACPI is supported
		USB legacy is supported
		BIOS boot specification is supported
		Function key-initiated network boot is supported
		Targeted content distribution is supported
		UEFI is supported
	BIOS Revision: 5.11

Handle 0x0001, DMI type 1, 27 bytes
System Information
	Manufacturer: HP
	Product Name: 460-p020nc
	Version:  
	Serial Number: CNV616012S
	UUID: 44CEE991-9669-0437-F354-B755B6678DB2
	Wake-up Type: Power Switch
	SKU Number: W3C80EA#BCM
	Family: 103C_53316J G=D

Handle 0x0002, DMI type 2, 15 bytes
Base Board Information
	Manufacturer: HP
	Product Name: 81B4
	Version: 01
	Serial Number: PFPSK0AWJ201AG
	Asset Tag: CNV616012S
	Features:
		Board is a hosting board
		Board is removable
		Board is replaceable
	Location In Chassis:  
	Chassis Handle: 0x0003
	Type: Motherboard
	Contained Object Handles: 0

Handle 0x0003, DMI type 3, 22 bytes
Chassis Information
	Manufacturer: HP
	Type: Desktop
	Lock: Not Present
	Version:  
	Serial Number:  
	Asset Tag: CNV616012S
	Boot-up State: Safe
	Power Supply State: Safe
	Thermal State: Safe
	Security Status: None
	OEM Information: 0x38314234
	Height: Unspecified
	Number Of Power Cords: 1
	Contained Elements: 0
	SKU Number:  

Handle 0x0004, DMI type 9, 17 bytes
System Slot Information
	Designation: J6B2
	Type: x16 PCI Express
	Current Usage: In Use
	Length: Long
	ID: 0
	Characteristics:
		3.3 V is provided
		Opening is shared
		PME signal is supported
	Bus Address: 0000:00:01.0

Handle 0x0005, DMI type 9, 17 bytes
System Slot Information
	Designation: J6B1
	Type: x1 PCI Express
	Current Usage: In Use
	Length: Short
	ID: 1
	Characteristics:
		3.3 V is provided
		Opening is shared
		PME signal is supported
	Bus Address: 0000:00:1c.3

Handle 0x0006, DMI type 11, 5 bytes
OEM Strings
	String 1: FBYTE#2U3E3K3N3Q4C4h6J6S6b737B7K7P7T7WaBapaqasauazb7bhbpbzcbdUdp
	String 2: dqeJegex.8q;BUILDID#16WW2RST604#SBCM#DBCM;
	String 3:  
	String 4:  
	String 5:  
	String 6:  
	String 7:  
	String 8:  
	String 9:  
	String 10:  
	String 11:  
	String 12:  
	String 13:  
	String 14:  
	String 15:  
	String 16:  
	String 17:  
	String 18:  
	String 19:  
	String 20:  
	String 21:  
	String 22:  
	String 23:  
	String 24:  
	String 25:  
	String 26:  
	String 27:  
	String 28:  
	String 29:  
	String 30:  
	String 31:  
	String 32:  

Handle 0x0007, DMI type 32, 20 bytes
System Boot Information
	Status: No errors detected

Handle 0x0008, DMI type 26, 22 bytes
Voltage Probe
	Description: LM78A
	Location: Power Unit
	Status: OK
	Maximum Value: Unknown
	Minimum Value: Unknown
	Resolution: Unknown
	Tolerance: Unknown
	Accuracy: Unknown
	OEM-specific Information: 0x00000000
	Nominal Value: Unknown

Handle 0x0009, DMI type 28, 22 bytes
Temperature Probe
	Description: LM78A
	Location: Power Unit
	Status: OK
	Maximum Value: Unknown
	Minimum Value: Unknown
	Resolution: Unknown
	Tolerance: Unknown
	Accuracy: Unknown
	OEM-specific Information: 0x00000000
	Nominal Value: Unknown

Handle 0x000A, DMI type 27, 15 bytes
Cooling Device
	Temperature Probe Handle: 0x0009
	Type: Power Supply Fan
	Status: OK
	Cooling Unit Group: 1
	OEM-specific Information: 0x00000000
	Nominal Speed: Unknown Or Non-rotating
	Description: Cooling Dev 1

Handle 0x000B, DMI type 29, 22 bytes
Electrical Current Probe
	Description: ABC
	Location: Power Unit
	Status: OK
	Maximum Value: Unknown
	Minimum Value: Unknown
	Resolution: Unknown
	Tolerance: Unknown
	Accuracy: Unknown
	OEM-specific Information: 0x00000000
	Nominal Value: Unknown

Handle 0x000C, DMI type 39, 22 bytes
System Power Supply
	Power Unit Group: 1
	Location:  
	Name:  
	Manufacturer:  
	Serial Number:  
	Asset Tag:  
	Model Part Number: Standard Efficiency
	Revision:  
	Max Power Capacity: Unknown
	Status: Present, OK
	Type: Switching
	Input Voltage Range Switching: Auto-switch
	Plugged: Yes
	Hot Replaceable: No
	Input Voltage Probe Handle: 0x0008
	Cooling Device Handle: 0x000A
	Input Current Probe Handle: 0x000B

Handle 0x000D, DMI type 41, 11 bytes
Onboard Device
	Reference Designation:  Onboard IGD
	Type: Video
	Status: Enabled
	Type Instance: 1
	Bus Address: 0000:00:02.0

Handle 0x000E, DMI type 41, 11 bytes
Onboard Device
	Reference Designation:  Onboard LAN
	Type: Ethernet
	Status: Enabled
	Type Instance: 1
	Bus Address: 0000:00:19.0

Handle 0x000F, DMI type 7, 19 bytes
Cache Information
	Socket Designation: L1 Cache
	Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 1
	Operational Mode: Write Back
	Location: Internal
	Installed Size: 128 kB
	Maximum Size: 128 kB
	Supported SRAM Types:
		Synchronous
	Installed SRAM Type: Synchronous
	Speed: Unknown
	Error Correction Type: Parity
	System Type: Data
	Associativity: 8-way Set-associative

Handle 0x0010, DMI type 7, 19 bytes
Cache Information
	Socket Designation: L1 Cache
	Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 1
	Operational Mode: Write Back
	Location: Internal
	Installed Size: 128 kB
	Maximum Size: 128 kB
	Supported SRAM Types:
		Synchronous
	Installed SRAM Type: Synchronous
	Speed: Unknown
	Error Correction Type: Parity
	System Type: Instruction
	Associativity: 8-way Set-associative

Handle 0x0011, DMI type 7, 19 bytes
Cache Information
	Socket Designation: L2 Cache
	Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 2
	Operational Mode: Write Back
	Location: Internal
	Installed Size: 1024 kB
	Maximum Size: 1024 kB
	Supported SRAM Types:
		Synchronous
	Installed SRAM Type: Synchronous
	Speed: Unknown
	Error Correction Type: Single-bit ECC
	System Type: Unified
	Associativity: 4-way Set-associative

Handle 0x0012, DMI type 7, 19 bytes
Cache Information
	Socket Designation: L3 Cache
	Configuration: Enabled, Not Socketed, Level 3
	Operational Mode: Write Back
	Location: Internal
	Installed Size: 6144 kB
	Maximum Size: 6144 kB
	Supported SRAM Types:
		Synchronous
	Installed SRAM Type: Synchronous
	Speed: Unknown
	Error Correction Type: Multi-bit ECC
	System Type: Unified
	Associativity: 12-way Set-associative

Handle 0x0013, DMI type 4, 48 bytes
Processor Information
	Socket Designation: U3E1
	Type: Central Processor
	Family: Core i5
	Manufacturer: Intel(R) Corporation
	ID: E3 06 05 00 FF FB EB BF
	Signature: Type 0, Family 6, Model 94, Stepping 3
	Flags:
		FPU (Floating-point unit on-chip)
		VME (Virtual mode extension)
		DE (Debugging extension)
		PSE (Page size extension)
		TSC (Time stamp counter)
		MSR (Model specific registers)
		PAE (Physical address extension)
		MCE (Machine check exception)
		CX8 (CMPXCHG8 instruction supported)
		APIC (On-chip APIC hardware supported)
		SEP (Fast system call)
		MTRR (Memory type range registers)
		PGE (Page global enable)
		MCA (Machine check architecture)
		CMOV (Conditional move instruction supported)
		PAT (Page attribute table)
		PSE-36 (36-bit page size extension)
		CLFSH (CLFLUSH instruction supported)
		DS (Debug store)
		ACPI (ACPI supported)
		MMX (MMX technology supported)
		FXSR (FXSAVE and FXSTOR instructions supported)
		SSE (Streaming SIMD extensions)
		SSE2 (Streaming SIMD extensions 2)
		SS (Self-snoop)
		HTT (Multi-threading)
		TM (Thermal monitor supported)
		PBE (Pending break enabled)
	Version: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-6400T CPU @ 2.20GHz
	Voltage: 0.9 V
	External Clock: 100 MHz
	Max Speed: 8300 MHz
	Current Speed: 2100 MHz
	Status: Populated, Enabled
	Upgrade: Other
	L1 Cache Handle: 0x0010
	L2 Cache Handle: 0x0011
	L3 Cache Handle: 0x0012
	Serial Number:  
	Asset Tag:  
	Part Number:  
	Core Count: 4
	Core Enabled: 4
	Thread Count: 4
	Characteristics:
		64-bit capable
		Multi-Core
		Execute Protection
		Enhanced Virtualization
		Power/Performance Control

Handle 0x0014, DMI type 16, 23 bytes
Physical Memory Array
	Location: System Board Or Motherboard
	Use: System Memory
	Error Correction Type: None
	Maximum Capacity: 32 GB
	Error Information Handle: Not Provided
	Number Of Devices: 2

Handle 0x0015, DMI type 17, 40 bytes
Memory Device
	Array Handle: 0x0014
	Error Information Handle: Not Provided
	Total Width: 64 bits
	Data Width: 64 bits
	Size: 4096 MB
	Form Factor: DIMM
	Set: None
	Locator: ChannelA-DIMM0
	Bank Locator: BANK 0
	Type: DDR4
	Type Detail: Synchronous
	Speed: 2133 MHz
	Manufacturer: SK Hynix
	Serial Number: 11571895
	Asset Tag: 9876543210
	Part Number: HMA451U6AFR8N-TF    
	Rank: 1
	Configured Clock Speed: 2133 MHz
	Minimum Voltage: Unknown
	Maximum Voltage: Unknown
	Configured Voltage: 1.2 V

Handle 0x0016, DMI type 17, 40 bytes
Memory Device
	Array Handle: 0x0014
	Error Information Handle: Not Provided
	Total Width: 64 bits
	Data Width: 64 bits
	Size: 4096 MB
	Form Factor: DIMM
	Set: None
	Locator: ChannelB-DIMM0
	Bank Locator: BANK 2
	Type: DDR4
	Type Detail: Synchronous
	Speed: 2133 MHz
	Manufacturer: SK Hynix
	Serial Number: 11571810
	Asset Tag: 9876543210
	Part Number: HMA451U6AFR8N-TF    
	Rank: 1
	Configured Clock Speed: 2133 MHz
	Minimum Voltage: Unknown
	Maximum Voltage: Unknown
	Configured Voltage: 1.2 V

Handle 0x0017, DMI type 19, 31 bytes
Memory Array Mapped Address
	Starting Address: 0x00000000000
	Ending Address: 0x001FFFFFFFF
	Range Size: 8 GB
	Physical Array Handle: 0x0014
	Partition Width: 2

Handle 0x0018, DMI type 20, 35 bytes
Memory Device Mapped Address
	Starting Address: 0x00000000000
	Ending Address: 0x000FFFFFFFF
	Range Size: 4 GB
	Physical Device Handle: 0x0015
	Memory Array Mapped Address Handle: 0x0017
	Partition Row Position: Unknown
	Interleave Position: 1
	Interleaved Data Depth: 1

Handle 0x0019, DMI type 20, 35 bytes
Memory Device Mapped Address
	Starting Address: 0x00100000000
	Ending Address: 0x001FFFFFFFF
	Range Size: 4 GB
	Physical Device Handle: 0x0016
	Memory Array Mapped Address Handle: 0x0017
	Partition Row Position: Unknown
	Interleave Position: 2
	Interleaved Data Depth: 1

Handle 0x001A, DMI type 208, 5 bytes
OEM-specific Type
	Header and Data:
		D0 05 1A 00 01

Handle 0x001B, DMI type 130, 20 bytes
OEM-specific Type
	Header and Data:
		82 14 1B 00 24 41 4D 54 00 00 00 00 00 A5 AF 02
		C0 00 00 00

Handle 0x001C, DMI type 131, 64 bytes
OEM-specific Type
	Header and Data:
		83 40 1C 00 31 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00
		F8 00 44 A1 00 00 00 00 01 00 00 00 00 00 0B 00
		E9 03 01 00 00 00 00 00 FE 00 FF FF 00 00 00 00
		00 00 00 00 22 00 00 00 76 50 72 6F 00 00 00 00

Handle 0x001D, DMI type 221, 26 bytes
HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information
	NIC 1: PCI device 01:00.3, MAC address 00:01:08:00:00:00
	NIC 2: PCI device 00:00.2, MAC address 00:00:00:82:00:03

Handle 0x001E, DMI type 221, 26 bytes
HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information
	NIC 1: PCI device 01:00.3, MAC address 00:01:08:00:00:00
	NIC 2: PCI device 00:00.2, MAC address 01:08:00:00:00:03

Handle 0x001F, DMI type 221, 68 bytes
HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information
	NIC 1: PCI device 01:01.1, MAC address 00:01:08:00:00:00
	NIC 2: PCI device 03:00.2, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:04
	NIC 3: PCI device ff:00.0, MAC address FF:FF:31:00:05:00
	NIC 4: Not Installed
	NIC 5: Not Installed
	NIC 6: Disabled
	NIC 7: Disabled
	NIC 8: PCI device 0a:00.0, MAC address 00:34:00:00:00:00

Handle 0x0020, DMI type 221, 54 bytes
HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information
	NIC 1: PCI device 01:00.7, MAC address 00:01:08:00:00:00
	NIC 2: PCI device 00:00.2, MAC address 01:08:00:01:00:03
	NIC 3: PCI device 01:00.0, MAC address 08:00:00:00:04:05
	NIC 4: Not Installed
	NIC 5: Not Installed
	NIC 6: PCI device 07:1f.7, MAC address 00:08:00:FF:FF:FF

Handle 0x0021, DMI type 221, 96 bytes
HP BIOS iSCSI NIC PCI and MAC Information
	NIC 1: PCI device 01:01.5, MAC address 00:00:00:00:00:00
	NIC 2: PCI device 00:00.2, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:03
	NIC 3: PCI device ff:00.4, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:05:06
	NIC 4: Not Installed
	NIC 5: Not Installed
	NIC 6: Disabled
	NIC 7: Not Installed
	NIC 8: PCI device 0c:00.0, MAC address 00:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF
	NIC 9: PCI device 00:01.5, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:0E
	NIC 10: PCI device ff:00.0, MAC address FF:FF:FF:FF:0F:00
	NIC 11: Not Installed

Handle 0x0022, DMI type 136, 6 bytes
OEM-specific Type
	Header and Data:
		88 06 22 00 00 00

Handle 0x0023, DMI type 14, 20 bytes
Group Associations
	Name: Firmware Version Info
	Items: 5
		
Handle 0x0024, DMI type 14, 8 bytes
Group Associations
	Name: $MEI
	Items: 1
	
Handle 0x0025, DMI type 219, 81 bytes
HP ProLiant Information
	Power Features: 0x45010301
	Omega Features: 0x06900002
	Misc. Features: 0x00000002
		iCRU: No
		UEFI: No

Handle 0x0026, DMI type 127, 4 bytes
End Of Table

    Postup zprovoznění pod Linuxem

    Zcela standardní instalace Linuxu Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Tedy vlastně úplně na začátku se musíme zbavit Windows 10, což kupodivu není tak jednoduché. Do BIOSu se dostaneme přes ESC, tam musíme zrušit Secure Boot, pak povolit zavedení systému z USB a nastartovat instalaci. Doporučuji zkušenější rozdělení disku, smazat vše včetně recovery partition, použít LVM a šifrovaný /home adresář. První primární partition necháme pro /boot (ext2), druhou celou dáme LVM. Tam dáme 30GB pro root, 16GB pro swap a zbytek /home (XFS).

    Poznámka

    Nakonec nainstalujeme VirtualBox.
    Nefunguje AMD Radeon R5, ale pro kancelářský počítač to moc nevadí.
    Počítač má v sobě 4 ventilátory, procesor se většinou drží kolem 28°C, disk na 38°C.

    HP 460-p020nc, obrázek 1

    Dokument vytvořil: hufhendr, 12.1. 21:57

