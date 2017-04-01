Dotaz: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0

V listopadu loňského roku proběhla v Brně v kině Scala Noc otevřeného softwaru v umění. Promítaný film byl nedávno zveřejněn na YouTube.
Byly vyhlášeny výsledky letošní volby vedoucího projektu Debian (DPL). Od zítra 17. dubna je novým vedoucím Chris Lamb (Twitter).
Máš rád svobodný software a hardware nebo se o nich chceš něco dozvědět? Zajímá tě IoT a radiokomunikace? Přijď na sraz spolku OpenAlt, který se bude konat ve středu 19. dubna od 18:30 v Šenkovně (Sokolská 60, Praha 2).
Na Crowd Supply probíhá kampaň na podporu GnuBee: Personal Cloud 1. Jedná se o NAS, ke kterému lze pomocí SATA připojit šest 2,5” disků. Zařízení nebude obsahovat žádný blob. Dokumentace, návrhy a zdrojové kódy jsou zveřejněny na GitHubu. GnuBee: Personal Cloud 1 lze předobjednat do 4. května za 168 dolarů.
Nikolay Prodanov zveřejnil na YouTube svůj krátký absolventský sci-fi film My Moon. V závěrečných titulcích (3:30) je uveden použitý open source software: Blender, Krita, Inkscape a OpenMPT [reddit].
Na GitHubu je k dispozici Český lokalizační balíček pro Odoo. Odoo je vysoce modulární open-source ERP naprogramované v jazyku Python, které je dostupné jak formou on-premise, tak formou SaaS cloudového řešení. Tento balíček lze také zakoupit v obchodě Odoo za 100 EUR, které poputují na vývoj tohoto a dalších Odoo modulů.
Účetní program ÚČTO Tichý lze nyní provozovat pod Linuxem. Za tímto účelem firma Spirit System vytvořila all-in-one balíček pro snadnější instalaci. Balíček podporuje všechny funkce včetně EET.
PINEBOOK(zprávička), Open Source ARM A53 notebook v provedení s 11,6" LCD za $89 nebo s 14" LCD za $99 jde do prodeje, poštovné do EU ~$35. Oproti původnímu prototypu došlo ke zmenšení rozměru i okraje LCD a dorazí v plastovém kufříku. Další informace a fotografie, zdroj: Liliputing.
Mozilla.cz v článku Přepracované možnosti nastavení informuje o nové struktuře Možností/Předvoleb ve Firefoxu. Nejdůležitější změnou je asi seskupení možností pro soukromí a bezpečnost, které si někteří uživatelé pletli a nedokázali určit, co kde hledat. Pro Photon se připravuje úplně nová sekce s možnostmi nastavení výkonu Firefoxu. Nabídne možnost optimalizovat Firefox, ale hlavně možnost určit si maximální počet procesů pro obsah a zapnout nebo vypnout animace uživatelského rozhraní a přednačítání stránek.
Byla vydána nová stabilní verze 1.12.0 webového serveru a reverzní proxy nginx. Verze 1.12.0 vychází rok po vydání verze 1.10.0 (zprávička) a přináší řadu nových vlastností. Podrobnosti v seznamu změn (CHANGES-1.12). Dle W3Techs podíl nginxu posledních 7 let stoupá (zprávička).
Dobrý den. Mám Ubuntu 16.04 64bit. Koupil jsem si tento převodník z HDMI do USB. Můj notebook má jen USB 2.0. Po připojení funguje:
[ 699.093697] usb 2-1.4: new high-speed USB device number 3 using ehci-pci [ 699.186880] usb 2-1.4: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f3 [ 699.186886] usb 2-1.4: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3 [ 699.186889] usb 2-1.4: Product: WestBridge [ 699.186892] usb 2-1.4: Manufacturer: Cypress [ 699.186895] usb 2-1.4: SerialNumber: 0000000004BE [ 700.805820] usb 2-1.4: USB disconnect, device number 3 [ 701.365650] usb 2-1.4: new high-speed USB device number 4 using ehci-pci [ 701.526089] usb 2-1.4: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f8 [ 701.526094] usb 2-1.4: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 701.526098] usb 2-1.4: Product: USB3.0 Capture Video [ 701.526101] usb 2-1.4: Manufacturer: PHIYO [ 701.551107] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device USB3.0 Capture Video (04b4:00f8) [ 701.576444] input: USB3.0 Capture Video as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.4/2-1.4:1.0/input/input28 [ 701.732734] usbcore: registered new interface driver snd-usb-audio
Jenže abych z něj dostal FullHD, potřeboval jsem rychlé USB3.0. Koupil jsem tedy tuto kartu.
Po připijení se načetla:
[ 1370.813915] pciehp 0000:00:1c.1:pcie04: Card present on Slot(1) [ 1370.852730] pciehp 0000:00:1c.1:pcie04: slot(1): Link Up event [ 1370.852794] pciehp 0000:00:1c.1:pcie04: Link Up event ignored on slot(1): already powering on [ 1370.962584] pci 0000:03:00.0: [1b21:1042] type 00 class 0x0c0330 [ 1370.962664] pci 0000:03:00.0: reg 0x10: [mem 0x00000000-0x00007fff 64bit] [ 1370.962875] pci 0000:03:00.0: PME# supported from D3hot [ 1370.962956] pci 0000:03:00.0: System wakeup disabled by ACPI [ 1370.970590] pci 0000:03:00.0: BAR 0: assigned [mem 0xd3300000-0xd3307fff 64bit] [ 1370.970617] pcieport 0000:00:1c.1: PCI bridge to [bus 03-43] [ 1370.970623] pcieport 0000:00:1c.1: bridge window [io 0x3000-0x4fff] [ 1370.970631] pcieport 0000:00:1c.1: bridge window [mem 0xd3300000-0xd72fffff] [ 1370.970637] pcieport 0000:00:1c.1: bridge window [mem 0xd7600000-0xd77fffff 64bit pref] [ 1370.970663] pci 0000:03:00.0: enabling device (0000 -> 0002) [ 1370.971011] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: xHCI Host Controller [ 1370.971021] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: new USB bus registered, assigned bus number 3 [ 1370.978097] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: hcc params 0x0200f180 hci version 0x96 quirks 0x00080000 [ 1370.978364] usb usb3: New USB device found, idVendor=1d6b, idProduct=0002 [ 1370.978368] usb usb3: New USB device strings: Mfr=3, Product=2, SerialNumber=1 [ 1370.978371] usb usb3: Product: xHCI Host Controller [ 1370.978374] usb usb3: Manufacturer: Linux 4.4.0-72-generic xhci-hcd [ 1370.978377] usb usb3: SerialNumber: 0000:03:00.0 [ 1370.978628] hub 3-0:1.0: USB hub found [ 1370.978646] hub 3-0:1.0: 2 ports detected [ 1370.978787] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: xHCI Host Controller [ 1370.978791] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: new USB bus registered, assigned bus number 4 [ 1370.978820] usb usb4: We don't know the algorithms for LPM for this host, disabling LPM. [ 1370.978838] usb usb4: New USB device found, idVendor=1d6b, idProduct=0003 [ 1370.978841] usb usb4: New USB device strings: Mfr=3, Product=2, SerialNumber=1 [ 1370.978842] usb usb4: Product: xHCI Host Controller [ 1370.978844] usb usb4: Manufacturer: Linux 4.4.0-72-generic xhci-hcd [ 1370.978846] usb usb4: SerialNumber: 0000:03:00.0 [ 1370.981243] hub 4-0:1.0: USB hub found [ 1370.981261] hub 4-0:1.0: 2 ports detected
Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub
Na zkoušku jsem připojil myš a fungovala.
Připojil jsem tedy HDMI převodník, ale ten nefunguje:
[ 1672.345463] usb 3-2: new high-speed USB device number 2 using xhci_hcd [ 1672.530155] usb 3-2: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f3 [ 1672.530161] usb 3-2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3 [ 1672.530165] usb 3-2: Product: WestBridge [ 1672.530168] usb 3-2: Manufacturer: Cypress [ 1672.530170] usb 3-2: SerialNumber: 0000000004BE [ 1673.888308] usb 3-2: USB disconnect, device number 2 [ 1674.505185] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 2 using xhci_hcd [ 1674.518530] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM. [ 1674.708760] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr [ 1674.708807] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending. [ 1674.718468] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all [ 1674.718476] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71 [ 1675.117182] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 3 using xhci_hcd [ 1675.332074] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM. [ 1675.522278] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr [ 1675.522327] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending. [ 1675.532555] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all [ 1675.532561] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71 [ 1675.929137] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 4 using xhci_hcd [ 1676.146162] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM. [ 1676.336384] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr [ 1676.336440] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending. [ 1676.346638] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all [ 1676.346647] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71 [ 1676.745151] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 5 using xhci_hcd [ 1676.960169] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM. [ 1677.150362] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr [ 1677.150412] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending. [ 1677.160707] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all [ 1677.160714] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71 [ 1677.181570] usb usb4-port2: unable to enumerate USB device [ 1677.183435] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: Stop endpoint command completion for disabled slot 1 [ 1677.333581] usb usb4-port2: config errorCo s tím? Za rady moc díky.
ad hominemZobrazit komentář
lspci -vvnnTaktéž by se hodil výpis připojeného HDMI přes USB 2.0 a přes ExpressCard adaptér, možná s nějakým USB zařízením v tom adaptéru:
lsusb -vvPřevodník teda na normálním USB 2.0 funguje? Jaké rozlišení jsi zkoušel (z těch co na USB 2.0 fungují)? Myš není moc dobrý nápad. Jedna USB myš co tady mám jede jen na low speed usb 1.0, což je úplně někde jinde. Ideální by bylo jiné usb 3.0 zařízení nebo aspoň usb 2.0 (třeba flashka, čtečka, webkamera!). Připojuješ převodník se zapojeným HDMI nebo naprázdno? Vyzkoušel jsi obě varianty? Jaký kabel používáš na připojení toho HDMI do počítače. USB 3.0 vyžaduje speciální kabel, ten konektor je s USB 2.0 zpětně kompatibilní, ale pro 3.0 mód má navíc další dráty v sobě. Je v pořádku kabel? Není moc dlouhý? Mám pár USB 2.0 zařízení, co na moc dlouhým USB kabelu odmítaj fungovat. To se obvykle projevuje náhodnými "can't read configurations, error" a nebo timeouty. Pokud jsi nejsi jistý zda to je fakt USB 3.0 kabel, tak udělej foto vnitřku konektoru (měly by tam být staré piny + nových 5). BTW Na tom fotu toho HDMI: nezdá se vám že je v tý krabičce USB host konektor? Neměl by tam být spíš device? Teda ledaže by šlo USB 3.0 zapojovat každej s každým... P.S. Jen tak, kdyby se v tom někdo chtěl hrabat:
[ 1677.160714] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71-71 je EPROTO (chyba protokolu) ... ale nejspíš to je vyústění těch chyb předtím.
Tak, zkusím to vzít popořade.
Používám modrý USB 3.0 kabel, který byl součástí dodávky HDMI převodníku.
Výpis
lspci -vvnn bez připojeného zařízení do USB 3.0 karty v příloze lspci_vvnn.
Výpis lspci -vv s připojeného zařízení do USB 3.0 karty v příloze lspci_vv_3_hdmi
Výpis lspci -vv s připojeného zařízení do USB 2.0 v ntb v příloze lspci_vv_2_hdmi
Rozlišení videa se mi na USB 2.0 automaticky (v cheesee nebo OBS) nastavi na 1280x720 a funguje plynule. Mohu nastavit až 19020x1200, ale to už se strašně seká.
HDMI převodník není v USB 3.0 funkční ani "naprázdno". Viz. dmesg s chybami v mém prvním příspěvku. Není podle mě tedy podstatné, jaké HDMI zařízení do něj připojím, nicméně zkouším foťák Sony Alpha-5000 a akční kameru EX5000.
Moc děkuji za snahu mi pomoct.
[ 3565.711192] usb 3-2: new high-speed USB device number 6 using xhci_hcd [ 3565.915909] usb 3-2: New USB device found, idVendor=0603, idProduct=8612 [ 3565.915913] usb 3-2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 3565.915915] usb 3-2: Product: J1455 [ 3565.915916] usb 3-2: Manufacturer: NOVATEK [ 3565.919672] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device J1455 (0603:8612) [ 3565.921885] uvcvideo 3-2:1.0: Entity type for entity Processing 4 was not initialized! [ 3565.921890] uvcvideo 3-2:1.0: Entity type for entity Extension 5 was not initialized! [ 3565.921893] uvcvideo 3-2:1.0: Entity type for entity Selector 3 was not initialized! [ 3565.921895] uvcvideo 3-2:1.0: Entity type for entity Camera 1 was not initialized! [ 3565.922113] input: J1455 as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1c.1/0000:03:00.0/usb3/3-2/3-2:1.0/input/input28 [ 3565.941259] usb 3-2: Warning! Unlikely big volume range (=4294933760), cval->res is probably wrong. [ 3565.941263] usb 3-2: [6] FU [Mic Capture Volume] ch = 1, val = 16000/-17536/1
1280x720Je to opravdu 60Hz? Aby se nevynechávaly snímky. Na USB 2.0 máš jak tady někdo podotknul maximálně tak 30MBps (možná víc, pokud je sám na řadiči a je to jen jedním směrem). Pro 1280x720 to odpovídá tak 300 pro FPS*bpp. Což by mohlo být tak 30fps a 12bpp (což je v RGB hnus), nebo nějaký komprimovaný YUV (kterej to je by ukázal ten nahrávací software - ideálně třeba mplayer nebo "v4l2-ctl --all" a právě by to nejspíš šlo vyčíst z toho lsusb -vv). Nicméně vidím jeden problém zde:
03:00.0 USB controller [0c03]: ASMedia Technology Inc. ASM1042 SuperSpeed USB Host Controller [1b21:1042] (prog-if 30 [XHCI]) LnkSta: Speed 2.5GT/s, Width x1, TrErr- Train- SlotClk+ DLActive- BWMgmt- ABWMgmt-Vypadá to že tvůj čipset (podle jednotlivých "PCI bridge [0604]: Intel Corporation 5 Series/3400 Series Chipset PCI Express Root Port") umí maximálně PCIe 1.1, takže ta ExpressCard PCIe 2.0 karta sice fungovat bude, ale nedosáhne maximální rychlosti USB 3.0. To by teoreticky vadit nemělo při enumeraci USB zařízení, ale zrovna UVC je dost fujtajbl na enumeraci . Jinak to samozřejmě nebude fungovat pokud budeš chtít přenos plnou rychlostí USB 3.0 (resp cokoliv mezi 250MBps až 500MBps). Stejné rozlišení, co fungovalo po připojení na USB 2.0, by ale mělo fungovat. To můžeš otestovat tím, že připojíš ten HDMI přes obyčejný USB 2.0 kabel do té XHCI karty. Potvrzení z wikipedie:
On some old (2009–2010) Ibex Peak-based motherboards, the built-in USB 3.0 chipsets are connected by default via a 2.5 GT/s PCI Express lane of the PCH, which back then did not provide full PCI Express 2.0 speed (5 GT/s), so it did not provide enough bandwidth even for a single USB 3.0 port.Ještě jsem v jedné diskuzi našel link_quirk parametr pro xhci_hcd, takže pokud más xhci-hcd jako modul (je zobrazenej jako "xhci_hcd" v lsmod výpisu), tak ho rmmodni a pak ho načti s parametrem:
modprobe xhci-hcd link_quirk=1V případě že je ten modul v kernelu, tak by mělo fungovat přidat do kernel cmdline něco jako:
xhci_hcd.link_quirk=1Ale přesnou syntaxi hádám (+ někde se v kernelu používá podtržítko a na jiném místě pomlčka).
Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 3.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 3 bMaxPacketSize0 9 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0003 3.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd iProduct 2 xHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:03:00.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 31 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 bMaxBurst 0 Hub Descriptor: bLength 12 bDescriptorType 42 nNbrPorts 2 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere bHubDecLat 0.0 micro seconds wHubDelay 0 nano seconds DeviceRemovable 0x00 Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect Port 2: 0000.0203 5Gbps power U0 enable connect Binary Object Store Descriptor: bLength 5 bDescriptorType 15 wTotalLength 15 bNumDeviceCaps 1 SuperSpeed USB Device Capability: bLength 10 bDescriptorType 16 bDevCapabilityType 3 bmAttributes 0x00 wSpeedsSupported 0x0008 Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps) bFunctionalitySupport 3 Lowest fully-functional device speed is SuperSpeed (5Gbps) bU1DevExitLat 0 micro seconds bU2DevExitLat 0 micro seconds Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered
xhci_hcd.link_quirk=1nebo
xhci-hcd.link_quirk=1ale spíš to první. Ale i když tam dáš současně obě, tak by to nejspíš nemělo vadit, tu chybnou to bude ignorovat. Víš jak přidat kernel command line parametr u tvého distra? (u lilo to snad jde i přímo ručně napsat do bootovací konzole, u grubu myslím taky).
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="quiet splash"na
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="quiet xhci_hcd.link_quirk=1 splash"a aplikovat zmenu regenerovanim grub menu pomoci:
sudo update-grub
[ 189.976001] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 4 using xhci_hcd [ 190.172514] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM. [ 190.362582] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr [ 190.362584] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending. [ 190.373152] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all [ 190.373159] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71 [ 190.791770] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 5 using xhci_hcd [ 190.986620] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM. [ 191.287638] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all [ 191.287645] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71 [ 191.312319] usb usb4-port2: unable to enumerate USB device [ 191.313892] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: Stop endpoint command completion for disabled slot 1 [ 191.484318] usb usb4-port2: config error
# lsusb -vv Bus 002 Device 002: ID 8087:0020 Intel Corp. Integrated Rate Matching Hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 1 Single TT bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x8087 Intel Corp. idProduct 0x0020 Integrated Rate Matching Hub bcdDevice 0.00 iManufacturer 0 iProduct 0 iSerial 0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0002 1x 2 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 11 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 8 wHubCharacteristic 0x0089 Per-port power switching Per-port overcurrent protection TT think time 8 FS bits Port indicators bPwrOn2PwrGood 50 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x00 0x00 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0100 power Port 2: 0000.0100 power Port 3: 0000.0100 power Port 4: 0000.0100 power Port 5: 0000.0100 power Port 6: 0000.0100 power Port 7: 0000.0100 power Port 8: 0000.0100 power Device Qualifier (for other device speed): bLength 10 bDescriptorType 6 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub bMaxPacketSize0 64 bNumConfigurations 1 Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 002 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0002 2.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic ehci_hcd iProduct 2 EHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:00:1d.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 3 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x02 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0507 highspeed power suspend enable connect Port 2: 0000.0100 power Port 3: 0000.0100 power Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 3.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 3 bMaxPacketSize0 9 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0003 3.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd iProduct 2 xHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:03:00.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 31 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 bMaxBurst 0 Hub Descriptor: bLength 12 bDescriptorType 42 nNbrPorts 2 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere bHubDecLat 0.0 micro seconds wHubDelay 0 nano seconds DeviceRemovable 0x00 Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect Port 2: 0000.0203 5Gbps power U0 enable connect Binary Object Store Descriptor: bLength 5 bDescriptorType 15 wTotalLength 15 bNumDeviceCaps 1 SuperSpeed USB Device Capability: bLength 10 bDescriptorType 16 bDevCapabilityType 3 bmAttributes 0x00 wSpeedsSupported 0x0008 Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps) bFunctionalitySupport 3 Lowest fully-functional device speed is SuperSpeed (5Gbps) bU1DevExitLat 0 micro seconds bU2DevExitLat 0 micro seconds Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 003 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 1 Single TT bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0002 2.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd iProduct 2 xHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:03:00.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 2 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection TT think time 8 FS bits bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x00 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0100 power Port 2: 0000.0100 power Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 001 Device 004: ID 04f2:b15e Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 239 Miscellaneous Device bDeviceSubClass 2 ? bDeviceProtocol 1 Interface Association bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x04f2 Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd idProduct 0xb15e bcdDevice 85.54 iManufacturer 2 Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. iProduct 1 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro] iSerial 0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 533 bNumInterfaces 2 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0x80 (Bus Powered) MaxPower 98mA Interface Association: bLength 8 bDescriptorType 11 bFirstInterface 0 bInterfaceCount 2 bFunctionClass 14 Video bFunctionSubClass 3 Video Interface Collection bFunctionProtocol 0 iFunction 5 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro] Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 1 Video Control bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 5 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro] VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 13 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (HEADER) bcdUVC 1.00 wTotalLength 103 dwClockFrequency 15.000000MHz bInCollection 1 baInterfaceNr( 0) 1 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 3 (OUTPUT_TERMINAL) bTerminalID 2 wTerminalType 0x0101 USB Streaming bAssocTerminal 0 bSourceID 5 iTerminal 0 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 26 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 6 (EXTENSION_UNIT) bUnitID 4 guidExtensionCode {7033f028-1163-2e4a-ba2c-6890eb334016} bNumControl 8 bNrPins 1 baSourceID( 0) 3 bControlSize 1 bmControls( 0) 0x0f iExtension 0 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 26 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 6 (EXTENSION_UNIT) bUnitID 5 guidExtensionCode {3fae1228-d7bc-114e-a357-6f1edef7d61d} bNumControl 8 bNrPins 1 baSourceID( 0) 4 bControlSize 1 bmControls( 0) 0xff iExtension 0 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 2 (INPUT_TERMINAL) bTerminalID 1 wTerminalType 0x0201 Camera Sensor bAssocTerminal 0 iTerminal 0 wObjectiveFocalLengthMin 0 wObjectiveFocalLengthMax 0 wOcularFocalLength 0 bControlSize 3 bmControls 0x00000026 Auto-Exposure Mode Auto-Exposure Priority Focus (Absolute) VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 11 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (PROCESSING_UNIT) Warning: Descriptor too short bUnitID 3 bSourceID 1 wMaxMultiplier 0 bControlSize 2 bmControls 0x0000157f Brightness Contrast Hue Saturation Sharpness Gamma White Balance Temperature Backlight Compensation Power Line Frequency White Balance Temperature, Auto iProcessing 0 bmVideoStandards 0x 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x83 EP 3 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0010 1x 16 bytes bInterval 6 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 0 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 14 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (INPUT_HEADER) bNumFormats 1 wTotalLength 287 bEndPointAddress 129 bmInfo 0 bTerminalLink 2 bStillCaptureMethod 0 bTriggerSupport 0 bTriggerUsage 0 bControlSize 1 bmaControls( 0) 27 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 27 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 4 (FORMAT_UNCOMPRESSED) bFormatIndex 1 bNumFrameDescriptors 8 guidFormat {59555932-0000-1000-8000-00aa00389b71} bBitsPerPixel 16 bDefaultFrameIndex 1 bAspectRatioX 0 bAspectRatioY 0 bmInterlaceFlags 0x00 Interlaced stream or variable: No Fields per frame: 2 fields Field 1 first: No Field pattern: Field 1 only bCopyProtect 0 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 1 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 640 wHeight 480 dwMinBitRate 18432000 dwMaxBitRate 18432000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 614400 dwDefaultFrameInterval 333333 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 333333 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 2 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 320 wHeight 240 dwMinBitRate 4608000 dwMaxBitRate 4608000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 153600 dwDefaultFrameInterval 333333 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 333333 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 3 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 176 wHeight 144 dwMinBitRate 1520640 dwMaxBitRate 1520640 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 50688 dwDefaultFrameInterval 333333 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 333333 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 4 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1024 wHeight 768 dwMinBitRate 11010048 dwMaxBitRate 11010048 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 1572864 dwDefaultFrameInterval 1428571 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 1428571 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 5 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1280 wHeight 720 dwMinBitRate 12902400 dwMaxBitRate 12902400 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 1843200 dwDefaultFrameInterval 1428571 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 1428571 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 6 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1280 wHeight 1024 dwMinBitRate 18350080 dwMaxBitRate 18350080 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2621440 dwDefaultFrameInterval 1428571 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 1428571 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 7 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1600 wHeight 904 dwMinBitRate 14464000 dwMaxBitRate 14464000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2892800 dwDefaultFrameInterval 2000000 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 2000000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 8 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1600 wHeight 1200 dwMinBitRate 19200000 dwMaxBitRate 19200000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 3840000 dwDefaultFrameInterval 2000000 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 2000000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 6 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 13 (COLORFORMAT) bColorPrimaries 1 (BT.709,sRGB) bTransferCharacteristics 1 (BT.709) bMatrixCoefficients 4 (SMPTE 170M (BT.601)) Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 1 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0080 1x 128 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 2 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0100 1x 256 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 3 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0320 1x 800 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 4 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0b20 2x 800 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 5 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x1320 3x 800 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 6 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x1400 3x 1024 bytes bInterval 1 Device Qualifier (for other device speed): bLength 10 bDescriptorType 6 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 239 Miscellaneous Device bDeviceSubClass 2 ? bDeviceProtocol 1 Interface Association bMaxPacketSize0 64 bNumConfigurations 1 Device Status: 0x0002 (Bus Powered) Remote Wakeup Enabled Bus 001 Device 003: ID 138a:0007 Validity Sensors, Inc. VFS451 Fingerprint Reader Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 1.10 bDeviceClass 255 Vendor Specific Class bDeviceSubClass 18 bDeviceProtocol 255 bMaxPacketSize0 8 idVendor 0x138a Validity Sensors, Inc. idProduct 0x0007 VFS451 Fingerprint Reader bcdDevice 0.72 iManufacturer 0 iProduct 0 iSerial 1 00b0804a8680 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 46 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xa0 (Bus Powered) Remote Wakeup MaxPower 100mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 4 bInterfaceClass 255 Vendor Specific Class bInterfaceSubClass 0 bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x01 EP 1 OUT bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x82 EP 2 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x83 EP 3 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0008 1x 8 bytes bInterval 4 Device Status: 0x0000 (Bus Powered) Bus 001 Device 002: ID 8087:0020 Intel Corp. Integrated Rate Matching Hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 1 Single TT bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x8087 Intel Corp. idProduct 0x0020 Integrated Rate Matching Hub bcdDevice 0.00 iManufacturer 0 iProduct 0 iSerial 0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0001 1x 1 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 6 wHubCharacteristic 0x0089 Per-port power switching Per-port overcurrent protection TT think time 8 FS bits Port indicators bPwrOn2PwrGood 50 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x00 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0100 power Port 2: 0000.0100 power Port 3: 0000.0103 power enable connect Port 4: 0000.0100 power Port 5: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect Port 6: 0000.0100 power Device Qualifier (for other device speed): bLength 10 bDescriptorType 6 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub bMaxPacketSize0 64 bNumConfigurations 1 Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 001 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0002 2.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic ehci_hcd iProduct 2 EHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:00:1a.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 3 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x02 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect Port 2: 0000.0100 power Port 3: 0000.0100 power Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered
find /sys/module | grep uhci | grep parametersTo by mělo najít soubor "link_quirk", jehož obsah by měl být "1". Pokud bude "0", tak ty kernel parametry xhci driver nedostal. Teď jsem si ale všimnul tohodle:
wSpeedsSupported 0x0008 Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps) bFunctionalitySupport 3 Lowest fully-functional device speed is SuperSpeed (5Gbps)To je dost divný. Podle USB 3 specifikace by to mělo podporovat jen a pouze superspeed zařízení (tedy žádný fullspeed a highspeed). Bylo v XHCI zapojeno něco když jsi pouštěl ten lsusb -vv příkaz? Koukal jsem se do zdrojáků kernelu a ASMedia má nefunkční bulk stream přenosy. To by ale v případě "webkamery" nemělo vadit, ta používá isochronní. Stejně by se ale hodil ještě jeden výpis pro stav:
Intel and NEC USB 3.0 host controllers are known to work. ASMedia controllers are known to not work.
# find /sys/module | grep uhci | grep parameters /sys/module/uhci_hcd/parameters /sys/module/uhci_hcd/parameters/ignore_oc /sys/module/uhci_hcd/parameters/debugZapojil jsem fkashku do USB3.0 karty a funguje. Do USB2.0 jsem připojil převodník a také funguje.
# lsusb -vv Bus 002 Device 004: ID 04b4:00f8 Cypress Semiconductor Corp. Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 239 Miscellaneous Device bDeviceSubClass 2 ? bDeviceProtocol 1 Interface Association bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x04b4 Cypress Semiconductor Corp. idProduct 0x00f8 bcdDevice 0.00 iManufacturer 1 PHIYO iProduct 2 USB3.0 Capture Video iSerial 0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 1274 bNumInterfaces 4 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0x80 (Bus Powered) MaxPower 500mA Interface Association: bLength 8 bDescriptorType 11 bFirstInterface 0 bInterfaceCount 2 bFunctionClass 14 Video bFunctionSubClass 3 Video Interface Collection bFunctionProtocol 0 iFunction 2 USB3.0 Capture Video Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 1 Video Control bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 2 USB3.0 Capture Video VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 13 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (HEADER) bcdUVC 1.00 wTotalLength 80 dwClockFrequency 48.000000MHz bInCollection 1 baInterfaceNr( 0) 1 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 2 (INPUT_TERMINAL) bTerminalID 1 wTerminalType 0x0201 Camera Sensor bAssocTerminal 0 iTerminal 2 USB3.0 Capture Video wObjectiveFocalLengthMin 0 wObjectiveFocalLengthMax 0 wOcularFocalLength 0 bControlSize 3 bmControls 0x00000000 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 12 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (PROCESSING_UNIT) Warning: Descriptor too short bUnitID 2 bSourceID 1 wMaxMultiplier 16384 bControlSize 3 bmControls 0x0000000f Brightness Contrast Hue Saturation iProcessing 0 bmVideoStandards 0x1c PAL - 625/50 SECAM - 625/50 NTSC - 625/50 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 28 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 6 (EXTENSION_UNIT) bUnitID 3 guidExtensionCode {ffffffff-ffff-ffff-ffff-ffffffffffff} bNumControl 0 bNrPins 1 baSourceID( 0) 2 bControlSize 3 bmControls( 0) 0x00 bmControls( 1) 0x00 bmControls( 2) 0x00 iExtension 0 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 3 (OUTPUT_TERMINAL) bTerminalID 4 wTerminalType 0x0101 USB Streaming bAssocTerminal 0 bSourceID 3 iTerminal 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0010 1x 16 bytes bInterval 8 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 14 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (INPUT_HEADER) bNumFormats 1 wTotalLength 1034 bEndPointAddress 131 bmInfo 0 bTerminalLink 4 bStillCaptureMethod 1 bTriggerSupport 0 bTriggerUsage 0 bControlSize 1 bmaControls( 0) 27 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 27 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 4 (FORMAT_UNCOMPRESSED) bFormatIndex 1 bNumFrameDescriptors 20 guidFormat {59555932-0000-1000-8000-00aa00389b71} bBitsPerPixel 16 bDefaultFrameIndex 19 bAspectRatioX 16 bAspectRatioY 9 bmInterlaceFlags 0x00 Interlaced stream or variable: No Fields per frame: 2 fields Field 1 first: No Field pattern: Field 1 only bCopyProtect 0 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 1 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 640 wHeight 360 dwMinBitRate 92160000 dwMaxBitRate 221184000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 460800 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 2 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 640 wHeight 480 dwMinBitRate 122880000 dwMaxBitRate 294912000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 614400 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 3 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 720 wHeight 480 dwMinBitRate 138240000 dwMaxBitRate 331776000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 691200 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 4 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 720 wHeight 576 dwMinBitRate 165888000 dwMaxBitRate 398131200 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 829440 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 5 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 768 wHeight 576 dwMinBitRate 176947200 dwMaxBitRate 424673280 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 884736 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 6 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 800 wHeight 600 dwMinBitRate 192000000 dwMaxBitRate 460800000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 960000 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 7 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 856 wHeight 480 dwMinBitRate 164352000 dwMaxBitRate 394444800 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 821760 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 8 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 960 wHeight 540 dwMinBitRate 207360000 dwMaxBitRate 497664000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 1036800 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 9 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1024 wHeight 576 dwMinBitRate 235929600 dwMaxBitRate 566231040 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 1179648 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 10 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1024 wHeight 768 dwMinBitRate 314572800 dwMaxBitRate 754974720 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 1572864 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 11 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1280 wHeight 720 dwMinBitRate 368640000 dwMaxBitRate 884736000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 1843200 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 12 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1280 wHeight 800 dwMinBitRate 409600000 dwMaxBitRate 983040000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2048000 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 13 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1280 wHeight 960 dwMinBitRate 491520000 dwMaxBitRate 1179648000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2457600 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 14 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1280 wHeight 1024 dwMinBitRate 524288000 dwMaxBitRate 1258291200 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2621440 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 15 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1368 wHeight 768 dwMinBitRate 420249600 dwMaxBitRate 1008599040 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2101248 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 16 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1440 wHeight 900 dwMinBitRate 518400000 dwMaxBitRate 1244160000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2592000 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 17 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1600 wHeight 1200 dwMinBitRate 768000000 dwMaxBitRate 1843200000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 3840000 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 18 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1680 wHeight 1050 dwMinBitRate 705600000 dwMaxBitRate 1693440000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 3528000 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 19 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1920 wHeight 1080 dwMinBitRate 829440000 dwMaxBitRate 1990656000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 4147200 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 50 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 20 bmCapabilities 0x03 Still image supported Fixed frame-rate wWidth 1920 wHeight 1200 dwMinBitRate 921600000 dwMaxBitRate 2211840000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 4608000 dwDefaultFrameInterval 166667 bFrameIntervalType 6 dwFrameInterval( 0) 166667 dwFrameInterval( 1) 166834 dwFrameInterval( 2) 200000 dwFrameInterval( 3) 333333 dwFrameInterval( 4) 333667 dwFrameInterval( 5) 400000 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x83 EP 3 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0200 1x 512 bytes bInterval 0 Interface Association: bLength 8 bDescriptorType 11 bFirstInterface 2 bInterfaceCount 2 bFunctionClass 1 Audio bFunctionSubClass 3 MIDI Streaming bFunctionProtocol 0 iFunction 3 USB3.0 Capture Audio Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 2 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 0 bInterfaceClass 1 Audio bInterfaceSubClass 1 Control Device bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 3 USB3.0 Capture Audio AudioControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (HEADER) bcdADC 1.00 wTotalLength 30 bInCollection 1 baInterfaceNr( 0) 3 AudioControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 12 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 2 (INPUT_TERMINAL) bTerminalID 1 wTerminalType 0x0602 Digital Audio Interface bAssocTerminal 0 bNrChannels 2 wChannelConfig 0x0003 Left Front (L) Right Front (R) iChannelNames 0 iTerminal 3 USB3.0 Capture Audio AudioControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 3 (OUTPUT_TERMINAL) bTerminalID 2 wTerminalType 0x0101 USB Streaming bAssocTerminal 0 bSourceID 1 iTerminal 3 USB3.0 Capture Audio Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 3 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 0 bInterfaceClass 1 Audio bInterfaceSubClass 2 Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 3 USB3.0 Capture Audio Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 3 bAlternateSetting 1 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 1 Audio bInterfaceSubClass 2 Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 3 USB3.0 Capture Audio AudioStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (AS_GENERAL) bTerminalLink 2 bDelay 1 frames wFormatTag 1 PCM AudioStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 11 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 2 (FORMAT_TYPE) bFormatType 1 (FORMAT_TYPE_I) bNrChannels 2 bSubframeSize 2 bBitResolution 16 bSamFreqType 1 Discrete tSamFreq[ 0] 48000 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x85 EP 5 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x00c0 1x 192 bytes bInterval 4 bRefresh 0 bSynchAddress 0 AudioControl Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 37 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (EP_GENERAL) bmAttributes 0x00 bLockDelayUnits 0 Undefined wLockDelay 0 Undefined Device Qualifier (for other device speed): bLength 10 bDescriptorType 6 bcdUSB 2.10 bDeviceClass 239 Miscellaneous Device bDeviceSubClass 2 ? bDeviceProtocol 1 Interface Association bMaxPacketSize0 64 bNumConfigurations 1 Device Status: 0x0000 (Bus Powered) Bus 002 Device 002: ID 8087:0020 Intel Corp. Integrated Rate Matching Hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 1 Single TT bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x8087 Intel Corp. idProduct 0x0020 Integrated Rate Matching Hub bcdDevice 0.00 iManufacturer 0 iProduct 0 iSerial 0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0002 1x 2 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 11 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 8 wHubCharacteristic 0x0089 Per-port power switching Per-port overcurrent protection TT think time 8 FS bits Port indicators bPwrOn2PwrGood 50 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x00 0x00 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect Port 2: 0000.0100 power Port 3: 0000.0100 power Port 4: 0000.0100 power Port 5: 0000.0100 power Port 6: 0000.0100 power Port 7: 0000.0100 power Port 8: 0000.0100 power Device Qualifier (for other device speed): bLength 10 bDescriptorType 6 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub bMaxPacketSize0 64 bNumConfigurations 1 Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 002 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0002 2.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic ehci_hcd iProduct 2 EHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:00:1d.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 3 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x02 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect Port 2: 0000.0100 power Port 3: 0000.0100 power Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 3.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 3 bMaxPacketSize0 9 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0003 3.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd iProduct 2 xHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:03:00.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 31 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 bMaxBurst 0 Hub Descriptor: bLength 12 bDescriptorType 42 nNbrPorts 2 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere bHubDecLat 0.0 micro seconds wHubDelay 0 nano seconds DeviceRemovable 0x00 Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect Port 2: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect Binary Object Store Descriptor: bLength 5 bDescriptorType 15 wTotalLength 15 bNumDeviceCaps 1 SuperSpeed USB Device Capability: bLength 10 bDescriptorType 16 bDevCapabilityType 3 bmAttributes 0x00 wSpeedsSupported 0x0008 Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps) bFunctionalitySupport 3 Lowest fully-functional device speed is SuperSpeed (5Gbps) bU1DevExitLat 0 micro seconds bU2DevExitLat 0 micro seconds Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 003 Device 002: ID 054c:06b1 Sony Corp. Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 0 (Defined at Interface level) bDeviceSubClass 0 bDeviceProtocol 0 bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x054c Sony Corp. idProduct 0x06b1 bcdDevice 1.00 iManufacturer 1 Sony iProduct 2 Storage Media iSerial 3 3C4211404085210727 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 32 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0x80 (Bus Powered) MaxPower 200mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 2 bInterfaceClass 8 Mass Storage bInterfaceSubClass 6 SCSI bInterfaceProtocol 80 Bulk-Only iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0200 1x 512 bytes bInterval 255 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x02 EP 2 OUT bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0200 1x 512 bytes bInterval 255 Device Qualifier (for other device speed): bLength 10 bDescriptorType 6 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 0 (Defined at Interface level) bDeviceSubClass 0 bDeviceProtocol 0 bMaxPacketSize0 64 bNumConfigurations 1 Device Status: 0x0000 (Bus Powered) Bus 003 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 1 Single TT bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0002 2.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd iProduct 2 xHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:03:00.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 2 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection TT think time 8 FS bits bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x00 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect Port 2: 0000.0100 power Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 001 Device 004: ID 04f2:b15e Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 239 Miscellaneous Device bDeviceSubClass 2 ? bDeviceProtocol 1 Interface Association bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x04f2 Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd idProduct 0xb15e bcdDevice 85.54 iManufacturer 2 Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd. iProduct 1 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro] iSerial 0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 533 bNumInterfaces 2 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0x80 (Bus Powered) MaxPower 98mA Interface Association: bLength 8 bDescriptorType 11 bFirstInterface 0 bInterfaceCount 2 bFunctionClass 14 Video bFunctionSubClass 3 Video Interface Collection bFunctionProtocol 0 iFunction 5 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro] Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 1 Video Control bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 5 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro] VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 13 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (HEADER) bcdUVC 1.00 wTotalLength 103 dwClockFrequency 15.000000MHz bInCollection 1 baInterfaceNr( 0) 1 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 3 (OUTPUT_TERMINAL) bTerminalID 2 wTerminalType 0x0101 USB Streaming bAssocTerminal 0 bSourceID 5 iTerminal 0 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 26 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 6 (EXTENSION_UNIT) bUnitID 4 guidExtensionCode {7033f028-1163-2e4a-ba2c-6890eb334016} bNumControl 8 bNrPins 1 baSourceID( 0) 3 bControlSize 1 bmControls( 0) 0x0f iExtension 0 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 26 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 6 (EXTENSION_UNIT) bUnitID 5 guidExtensionCode {3fae1228-d7bc-114e-a357-6f1edef7d61d} bNumControl 8 bNrPins 1 baSourceID( 0) 4 bControlSize 1 bmControls( 0) 0xff iExtension 0 VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 2 (INPUT_TERMINAL) bTerminalID 1 wTerminalType 0x0201 Camera Sensor bAssocTerminal 0 iTerminal 0 wObjectiveFocalLengthMin 0 wObjectiveFocalLengthMax 0 wOcularFocalLength 0 bControlSize 3 bmControls 0x00000026 Auto-Exposure Mode Auto-Exposure Priority Focus (Absolute) VideoControl Interface Descriptor: bLength 11 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (PROCESSING_UNIT) Warning: Descriptor too short bUnitID 3 bSourceID 1 wMaxMultiplier 0 bControlSize 2 bmControls 0x0000157f Brightness Contrast Hue Saturation Sharpness Gamma White Balance Temperature Backlight Compensation Power Line Frequency White Balance Temperature, Auto iProcessing 0 bmVideoStandards 0x 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x83 EP 3 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0010 1x 16 bytes bInterval 6 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 0 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 14 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 1 (INPUT_HEADER) bNumFormats 1 wTotalLength 287 bEndPointAddress 129 bmInfo 0 bTerminalLink 2 bStillCaptureMethod 0 bTriggerSupport 0 bTriggerUsage 0 bControlSize 1 bmaControls( 0) 27 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 27 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 4 (FORMAT_UNCOMPRESSED) bFormatIndex 1 bNumFrameDescriptors 8 guidFormat {59555932-0000-1000-8000-00aa00389b71} bBitsPerPixel 16 bDefaultFrameIndex 1 bAspectRatioX 0 bAspectRatioY 0 bmInterlaceFlags 0x00 Interlaced stream or variable: No Fields per frame: 2 fields Field 1 first: No Field pattern: Field 1 only bCopyProtect 0 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 1 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 640 wHeight 480 dwMinBitRate 18432000 dwMaxBitRate 18432000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 614400 dwDefaultFrameInterval 333333 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 333333 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 2 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 320 wHeight 240 dwMinBitRate 4608000 dwMaxBitRate 4608000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 153600 dwDefaultFrameInterval 333333 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 333333 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 3 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 176 wHeight 144 dwMinBitRate 1520640 dwMaxBitRate 1520640 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 50688 dwDefaultFrameInterval 333333 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 333333 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 4 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1024 wHeight 768 dwMinBitRate 11010048 dwMaxBitRate 11010048 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 1572864 dwDefaultFrameInterval 1428571 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 1428571 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 5 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1280 wHeight 720 dwMinBitRate 12902400 dwMaxBitRate 12902400 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 1843200 dwDefaultFrameInterval 1428571 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 1428571 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 6 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1280 wHeight 1024 dwMinBitRate 18350080 dwMaxBitRate 18350080 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2621440 dwDefaultFrameInterval 1428571 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 1428571 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 7 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1600 wHeight 904 dwMinBitRate 14464000 dwMaxBitRate 14464000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 2892800 dwDefaultFrameInterval 2000000 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 2000000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 30 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED) bFrameIndex 8 bmCapabilities 0x00 Still image unsupported wWidth 1600 wHeight 1200 dwMinBitRate 19200000 dwMaxBitRate 19200000 dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize 3840000 dwDefaultFrameInterval 2000000 bFrameIntervalType 1 dwFrameInterval( 0) 2000000 VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor: bLength 6 bDescriptorType 36 bDescriptorSubtype 13 (COLORFORMAT) bColorPrimaries 1 (BT.709,sRGB) bTransferCharacteristics 1 (BT.709) bMatrixCoefficients 4 (SMPTE 170M (BT.601)) Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 1 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0080 1x 128 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 2 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0100 1x 256 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 3 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0320 1x 800 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 4 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0b20 2x 800 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 5 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x1320 3x 800 bytes bInterval 1 Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 1 bAlternateSetting 6 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 14 Video bInterfaceSubClass 2 Video Streaming bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 5 Transfer Type Isochronous Synch Type Asynchronous Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x1400 3x 1024 bytes bInterval 1 Device Qualifier (for other device speed): bLength 10 bDescriptorType 6 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 239 Miscellaneous Device bDeviceSubClass 2 ? bDeviceProtocol 1 Interface Association bMaxPacketSize0 64 bNumConfigurations 1 Device Status: 0x0002 (Bus Powered) Remote Wakeup Enabled Bus 001 Device 003: ID 138a:0007 Validity Sensors, Inc. VFS451 Fingerprint Reader Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 1.10 bDeviceClass 255 Vendor Specific Class bDeviceSubClass 18 bDeviceProtocol 255 bMaxPacketSize0 8 idVendor 0x138a Validity Sensors, Inc. idProduct 0x0007 VFS451 Fingerprint Reader bcdDevice 0.72 iManufacturer 0 iProduct 0 iSerial 1 00b0804a8680 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 46 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xa0 (Bus Powered) Remote Wakeup MaxPower 100mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 4 bInterfaceClass 255 Vendor Specific Class bInterfaceSubClass 0 bInterfaceProtocol 0 iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x01 EP 1 OUT bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x82 EP 2 IN bmAttributes 2 Transfer Type Bulk Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes bInterval 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x83 EP 3 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0008 1x 8 bytes bInterval 4 Device Status: 0x0000 (Bus Powered) Bus 001 Device 002: ID 8087:0020 Intel Corp. Integrated Rate Matching Hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 1 Single TT bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x8087 Intel Corp. idProduct 0x0020 Integrated Rate Matching Hub bcdDevice 0.00 iManufacturer 0 iProduct 0 iSerial 0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0001 1x 1 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 6 wHubCharacteristic 0x0089 Per-port power switching Per-port overcurrent protection TT think time 8 FS bits Port indicators bPwrOn2PwrGood 50 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x00 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0100 power Port 2: 0000.0100 power Port 3: 0000.0103 power enable connect Port 4: 0000.0100 power Port 5: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect Port 6: 0000.0100 power Device Qualifier (for other device speed): bLength 10 bDescriptorType 6 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub bMaxPacketSize0 64 bNumConfigurations 1 Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered Bus 001 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub Device Descriptor: bLength 18 bDescriptorType 1 bcdUSB 2.00 bDeviceClass 9 Hub bDeviceSubClass 0 Unused bDeviceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub bMaxPacketSize0 64 idVendor 0x1d6b Linux Foundation idProduct 0x0002 2.0 root hub bcdDevice 4.08 iManufacturer 3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic ehci_hcd iProduct 2 EHCI Host Controller iSerial 1 0000:00:1a.0 bNumConfigurations 1 Configuration Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 2 wTotalLength 25 bNumInterfaces 1 bConfigurationValue 1 iConfiguration 0 bmAttributes 0xe0 Self Powered Remote Wakeup MaxPower 0mA Interface Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 4 bInterfaceNumber 0 bAlternateSetting 0 bNumEndpoints 1 bInterfaceClass 9 Hub bInterfaceSubClass 0 Unused bInterfaceProtocol 0 Full speed (or root) hub iInterface 0 Endpoint Descriptor: bLength 7 bDescriptorType 5 bEndpointAddress 0x81 EP 1 IN bmAttributes 3 Transfer Type Interrupt Synch Type None Usage Type Data wMaxPacketSize 0x0004 1x 4 bytes bInterval 12 Hub Descriptor: bLength 9 bDescriptorType 41 nNbrPorts 3 wHubCharacteristic 0x000a No power switching (usb 1.0) Per-port overcurrent protection bPwrOn2PwrGood 10 * 2 milli seconds bHubContrCurrent 0 milli Ampere DeviceRemovable 0x02 PortPwrCtrlMask 0xff Hub Port Status: Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect Port 2: 0000.0100 power Port 3: 0000.0100 power Device Status: 0x0001 Self Powered
# dmesg tail
[ 266.759527] usb-storage 3-1:1.0: USB Mass Storage device detected [ 266.759676] scsi host7: usb-storage 3-1:1.0 [ 266.759831] usbcore: registered new interface driver usb-storage [ 266.773630] usbcore: registered new interface driver uas [ 268.381485] scsi 7:0:0:0: Direct-Access Sony Storage Media 0100 PQ: 0 ANSI: 4 [ 268.382348] sd 7:0:0:0: Attached scsi generic sg2 type 0 [ 268.382449] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] 31703040 512-byte logical blocks: (16.2 GB/15.1 GiB) [ 268.382852] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Write Protect is off [ 268.382854] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Mode Sense: 43 00 00 00 [ 268.383292] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] No Caching mode page found [ 268.383301] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Assuming drive cache: write through [ 268.388416] sdb: sdb1 [ 268.389822] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Attached SCSI removable disk [ 268.703363] FAT-fs (sdb1): Volume was not properly unmounted. Some data may be corrupt. Please run fsck. [ 286.517485] usb 2-1.1: new high-speed USB device number 3 using ehci-pci [ 286.626390] usb 2-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f3 [ 286.626393] usb 2-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3 [ 286.626395] usb 2-1.1: Product: WestBridge [ 286.626397] usb 2-1.1: Manufacturer: Cypress [ 286.626399] usb 2-1.1: SerialNumber: 0000000004BE [ 288.096653] usb 2-1.1: USB disconnect, device number 3 [ 288.794678] usb 2-1.1: new high-speed USB device number 4 using ehci-pci [ 288.971044] usb 2-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f8 [ 288.971049] usb 2-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 288.971052] usb 2-1.1: Product: USB3.0 Capture Video [ 288.971055] usb 2-1.1: Manufacturer: PHIYO [ 288.997140] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device USB3.0 Capture Video (04b4:00f8) [ 289.022331] uvcvideo 2-1.1:1.0: Entity type for entity Extension 3 was not initialized! [ 289.022337] uvcvideo 2-1.1:1.0: Entity type for entity Processing 2 was not initialized! [ 289.022341] uvcvideo 2-1.1:1.0: Entity type for entity USB3.0 Capture Video was not initialized! [ 289.022647] input: USB3.0 Capture Video as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.1/2-1.1:1.0/input/input24 [ 289.180713] usbcore: registered new interface driver snd-usb-audio
Tak až to zadám do zavaděče z - nebo _, vždy mám jen tenhle výstup:Kruci já blbec tam nechal uhci (mám akorát USB 1.0 a 2.0), mea culpa má to být:
find /sys/module | grep xhci | grep parametersHmm tak podle toho výpisu mám obavu, že i pokud by byla USB 3.0 enumerace v pořádku, tak to tvé požadavky nesplní. Za předpokladu, že máš opravdu vyvedenou PCIe 1.1 na ExpressCard, tak ta má přenosovku 250MBps a pro rozlišení 1920x1200 je rychlost při 60fps (dwFrameInterval[0] = 166667*100 ns):
dwMaxBitRate 2211840000Což odpovídá 276MBps (ale ještě se posílá nejrůznější komunikace pro USB řadič a audio a protokolové overheady). Takže budou vypadávat některé framy. Samozřejmě to nemění nic na tom, že při 30fps by to mělo fungovat určitě (cca 138MBps, to téměř dá i starý PCI) a to, že by se to mělo tak jako tak nadetekovat.
Zapojil jsem fkashku do USB3.0 karty a funguje.Divný, podle podpory standardu z lsusb by to mělo umět jenom USB 3.0 ale asi maj jen chybu v oznamování toho co podporujou .
