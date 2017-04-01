Dotaz: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0

abclinuxu.cz AbcLinuxu.cz itbiz.cz ITBiz.cz HDmag.cz HDmag.cz abcprace.cz AbcPráce.cz
Noc otevřeného softwaru v umění na YouTube
včera 19:22 | Komunita

V listopadu loňského roku proběhla v Brně v kině Scala Noc otevřeného softwaru v umění. Promítaný film byl nedávno zveřejněn na YouTube.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 0
Chris Lamb novým vedoucím projektu Debian
16.4. 18:00 | Komunita

Byly vyhlášeny výsledky letošní volby vedoucího projektu Debian (DPL). Od zítra 17. dubna je novým vedoucím Chris Lamb (Twitter).

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 9
Pozvánka na 139. sraz OpenAlt – Praha
16.4. 16:40 | Pozvánky

Máš rád svobodný software a hardware nebo se o nich chceš něco dozvědět? Zajímá tě IoT a radiokomunikace? Přijď na sraz spolku OpenAlt, který se bude konat ve středu 19. dubna od 18:30 v Šenkovně (Sokolská 60, Praha 2).

xkucf03 | Komentářů: 0
GnuBee: Personal Cloud 1
16.4. 02:00 | Zajímavý projekt

Na Crowd Supply probíhá kampaň na podporu GnuBee: Personal Cloud 1. Jedná se o NAS, ke kterému lze pomocí SATA připojit šest 2,5” disků. Zařízení nebude obsahovat žádný blob. Dokumentace, návrhy a zdrojové kódy jsou zveřejněny na GitHubu. GnuBee: Personal Cloud 1 lze předobjednat do 4. května za 168 dolarů.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 31
Krátký sci-fi film My Moon
15.4. 23:33 | Komunita

Nikolay Prodanov zveřejnil na YouTube svůj krátký absolventský sci-fi film My Moon. V závěrečných titulcích (3:30) je uveden použitý open source software: Blender, Krita, Inkscape a OpenMPT [reddit].

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 1
Český lokalizační balíček pro Odoo je k dispozici na GitHubu
15.4. 00:27 | Zajímavý software

Na GitHubu je k dispozici Český lokalizační balíček pro Odoo. Odoo je vysoce modulární open-source ERP naprogramované v jazyku Python, které je dostupné jak formou on-premise, tak formou SaaS cloudového řešení. Tento balíček lze také zakoupit v obchodě Odoo za 100 EUR, které poputují na vývoj tohoto a dalších Odoo modulů.

Marek Stopka | Komentářů: 4
ÚČTO Tichý pro Linux
14.4. 23:57 | Nová verze

Účetní program ÚČTO Tichý lze nyní provozovat pod Linuxem. Za tímto účelem firma Spirit System vytvořila all-in-one balíček pro snadnější instalaci. Balíček podporuje všechny funkce včetně EET.

ZeXx86 | Komentářů: 81
ARM PINEBOOK jde do prodeje
14.4. 23:42 | IT novinky

PINEBOOK(zprávička), Open Source ARM A53 notebook v provedení s 11,6" LCD za $89 nebo s 14" LCD za $99 jde do prodeje, poštovné do EU ~$35. Oproti původnímu prototypu došlo ke zmenšení rozměru i okraje LCD a dorazí v plastovém kufříku. Další informace a fotografie, zdroj: Liliputing.

k3dAR | Komentářů: 32
Firefox: Přepracované možnosti nastavení
14.4. 23:33 | Zajímavý článek

Mozilla.cz v článku Přepracované možnosti nastavení informuje o nové struktuře Možností/Předvoleb ve Firefoxu. Nejdůležitější změnou je asi seskupení možností pro soukromí a bezpečnost, které si někteří uživatelé pletli a nedokázali určit, co kde hledat. Pro Photon se připravuje úplně nová sekce s možnostmi nastavení výkonu Firefoxu. Nabídne možnost optimalizovat Firefox, ale hlavně možnost určit si maximální počet procesů pro obsah a zapnout nebo vypnout animace uživatelského rozhraní a přednačítání stránek.

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 0
nginx 1.12.0
13.4. 18:55 | Nová verze

Byla vydána nová stabilní verze 1.12.0 webového serveru a reverzní proxy nginx. Verze 1.12.0 vychází rok po vydání verze 1.10.0 (zprávička) a přináší řadu nových vlastností. Podrobnosti v seznamu změn (CHANGES-1.12). Dle W3Techs podíl nginxu posledních 7 let stoupá (zprávička).

Ladislav Hagara | Komentářů: 0
    AbcLinuxu:/ Poradna / Linuxová poradna / Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Dotaz: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0

    Dotaz: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0

    11.4. 08:06 Daniel
    Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Přečteno: 669×

    Dobrý den. Mám Ubuntu 16.04 64bit. Koupil jsem si tento převodník z HDMI do USB. Můj notebook má jen USB 2.0. Po připojení funguje:

    [  699.093697] usb 2-1.4: new high-speed USB device number 3 using ehci-pci
[  699.186880] usb 2-1.4: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f3
[  699.186886] usb 2-1.4: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3
[  699.186889] usb 2-1.4: Product: WestBridge 
[  699.186892] usb 2-1.4: Manufacturer: Cypress
[  699.186895] usb 2-1.4: SerialNumber: 0000000004BE
[  700.805820] usb 2-1.4: USB disconnect, device number 3
[  701.365650] usb 2-1.4: new high-speed USB device number 4 using ehci-pci
[  701.526089] usb 2-1.4: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f8
[  701.526094] usb 2-1.4: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0
[  701.526098] usb 2-1.4: Product: USB3.0 Capture Video
[  701.526101] usb 2-1.4: Manufacturer: PHIYO
[  701.551107] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device USB3.0 Capture Video (04b4:00f8)
[  701.576444] input: USB3.0 Capture Video as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.4/2-1.4:1.0/input/input28
[  701.732734] usbcore: registered new interface driver snd-usb-audio

    Jenže abych z něj dostal FullHD, potřeboval jsem rychlé USB3.0. Koupil jsem tedy tuto kartu.

    Po připijení se načetla:

    [ 1370.813915] pciehp 0000:00:1c.1:pcie04: Card present on Slot(1)
[ 1370.852730] pciehp 0000:00:1c.1:pcie04: slot(1): Link Up event
[ 1370.852794] pciehp 0000:00:1c.1:pcie04: Link Up event ignored on slot(1): already powering on
[ 1370.962584] pci 0000:03:00.0: [1b21:1042] type 00 class 0x0c0330
[ 1370.962664] pci 0000:03:00.0: reg 0x10: [mem 0x00000000-0x00007fff 64bit]
[ 1370.962875] pci 0000:03:00.0: PME# supported from D3hot
[ 1370.962956] pci 0000:03:00.0: System wakeup disabled by ACPI
[ 1370.970590] pci 0000:03:00.0: BAR 0: assigned [mem 0xd3300000-0xd3307fff 64bit]
[ 1370.970617] pcieport 0000:00:1c.1: PCI bridge to [bus 03-43]
[ 1370.970623] pcieport 0000:00:1c.1:   bridge window [io  0x3000-0x4fff]
[ 1370.970631] pcieport 0000:00:1c.1:   bridge window [mem 0xd3300000-0xd72fffff]
[ 1370.970637] pcieport 0000:00:1c.1:   bridge window [mem 0xd7600000-0xd77fffff 64bit pref]
[ 1370.970663] pci 0000:03:00.0: enabling device (0000 -> 0002)
[ 1370.971011] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: xHCI Host Controller
[ 1370.971021] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: new USB bus registered, assigned bus number 3
[ 1370.978097] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: hcc params 0x0200f180 hci version 0x96 quirks 0x00080000
[ 1370.978364] usb usb3: New USB device found, idVendor=1d6b, idProduct=0002
[ 1370.978368] usb usb3: New USB device strings: Mfr=3, Product=2, SerialNumber=1
[ 1370.978371] usb usb3: Product: xHCI Host Controller
[ 1370.978374] usb usb3: Manufacturer: Linux 4.4.0-72-generic xhci-hcd
[ 1370.978377] usb usb3: SerialNumber: 0000:03:00.0
[ 1370.978628] hub 3-0:1.0: USB hub found
[ 1370.978646] hub 3-0:1.0: 2 ports detected
[ 1370.978787] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: xHCI Host Controller
[ 1370.978791] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: new USB bus registered, assigned bus number 4
[ 1370.978820] usb usb4: We don't know the algorithms for LPM for this host, disabling LPM.
[ 1370.978838] usb usb4: New USB device found, idVendor=1d6b, idProduct=0003
[ 1370.978841] usb usb4: New USB device strings: Mfr=3, Product=2, SerialNumber=1
[ 1370.978842] usb usb4: Product: xHCI Host Controller
[ 1370.978844] usb usb4: Manufacturer: Linux 4.4.0-72-generic xhci-hcd
[ 1370.978846] usb usb4: SerialNumber: 0000:03:00.0
[ 1370.981243] hub 4-0:1.0: USB hub found
[ 1370.981261] hub 4-0:1.0: 2 ports detected

    Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub

    Na  zkoušku jsem připojil myš a fungovala.

    Připojil jsem tedy HDMI převodník, ale ten nefunguje:

    [ 1672.345463] usb 3-2: new high-speed USB device number 2 using xhci_hcd
[ 1672.530155] usb 3-2: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f3
[ 1672.530161] usb 3-2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3
[ 1672.530165] usb 3-2: Product: WestBridge 
[ 1672.530168] usb 3-2: Manufacturer: Cypress
[ 1672.530170] usb 3-2: SerialNumber: 0000000004BE
[ 1673.888308] usb 3-2: USB disconnect, device number 2
[ 1674.505185] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 2 using xhci_hcd
[ 1674.518530] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM.
[ 1674.708760] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr
[ 1674.708807] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending.
[ 1674.718468] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all
[ 1674.718476] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71
[ 1675.117182] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 3 using xhci_hcd
[ 1675.332074] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM.
[ 1675.522278] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr
[ 1675.522327] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending.
[ 1675.532555] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all
[ 1675.532561] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71
[ 1675.929137] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 4 using xhci_hcd
[ 1676.146162] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM.
[ 1676.336384] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr
[ 1676.336440] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending.
[ 1676.346638] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all
[ 1676.346647] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71
[ 1676.745151] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 5 using xhci_hcd
[ 1676.960169] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM.
[ 1677.150362] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr
[ 1677.150412] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending.
[ 1677.160707] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all
[ 1677.160714] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71
[ 1677.181570] usb usb4-port2: unable to enumerate USB device
[ 1677.183435] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: Stop endpoint command completion for disabled slot 1
[ 1677.333581] usb usb4-port2: config error
    Co s tím? Za rady moc díky.
    Nástroje: Začni sledovat (1) ?Zašle upozornění na váš email při vložení nového komentáře.

    Odpovědi

    11.4. 09:33 dustin | skóre: 61 | blog: dustin
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Zkusil bych upgrade kernelu na co nejnovější, s USB3 a jeho LPM byly problémy.
    11.4. 11:52 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Díky za tip. Tak jsem zaktualizoval z jádra 4.4 na 4.8, ale chová se to stejně. Máte ještě nějaký nápad?
    11.4. 13:43 iwk
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Pod inym os (rozumej z rodiny okienok) to funguje? Zistit, ci je to problem medzi tymi dvoma zariadeniami alebo nie.
    11.4. 13:59 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Bohužel to nemám možnost nikde zkusit.
    12.4. 21:25 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Nešla by nainstalovat nějaká trial verze? :-D
    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房
    12.4. 22:14
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    skrytý komentář Náš administrátor shledal tento komentář závadným.

    ad hominem

    Zobrazit komentář
    k3dAR avatar 13.4. 03:33 k3dAR | skóre: 43
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    aha, nupaci, rec byla o windows ktere instalaci v 30day trial bezne (>=7) podporujou...
    porad nemam telo, ale uz mam hlavu... nobody
    Pavel 'TIGER' Růžička avatar 11.4. 14:14 Pavel 'TIGER' Růžička | skóre: 40
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Také jsem pořídil podobnou kartu a byl s ní problém, problém se vyřešil, avšak karta je vhodná pouze na nenáročný odběr proudu, jako mají flashdisky. Při zapojení něčeho náročnějšího, jako je třeba externí vypalovačka, zařízení nebude fungovat.
    11.4. 15:19 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    No u toho je ještě nějaký USB kablík s jackem.. že by to bylo dodatečné napájení?
    11.4. 19:56 j
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Mno ... USBcko ti bez komunikace da 100mA ... s komunikaci 500mA. Je klidne mozny, ze ta karta to proste neda. Sloucit 2 USBcka by ti pak mozna ani nepomohlo - ziskal bys tech 100mA navic. Pisou tam, ze to chce 2,5W, coz je tech 500mA. Takze leda externi napajeni.

    Mimochodem, USB2 da 30MB/s zcela realne (teoreticky dvojnasobek), coz ti na HD musi stacit naprosto vpohode. Nejvetsi h264 co mam na disku ma 30Mbit, coz je necely 4MB/s. Trojku na to vazne nepotrebujes.
    11.4. 20:02 dustin | skóre: 61 | blog: dustin
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Pokud jsem to dobře pochopil, ta karta příchozí dekomprimované video z HDMI nijak nekomprimuje, po USB běží yuv raw pixely, jen zabalené do UVC formátu.
    11.4. 22:18 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Přesně tak. Ps: Jinak ten Jack s USB na druhém konci je u té karty.
    11.4. 23:04 j
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    V tom pripade to nemuze fungovat, protoze nekomprijmovany 1920x1200 (coz tam uvadej) pri 60FPS pres USB3 neprotlasis ani kdyby ses na hlavu stavel a usima odstrkoval.
    11.4. 23:21 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Tak píšou max 1080p/60, ale zase 1900*1200*60*24 = 3.3Gbps a USB 3.0 má 5 Gbit/s to na stavění na hlavu není (nejspíš to reálně nedá, ale je to ochlup). A pokud by to byl nějaký ztrátový YUV, tak tomu stačí ještě míň.
    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房
    12.4. 07:49 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Tak pořád na tom budu lépe než s USB 2.0:) Jinak ani to napájení karty z externí USB nabíječky nepomohlo. Ty chyby jsou opravdu kvůli nedostatečnému napájení?
    12.4. 08:47 dustin | skóre: 61 | blog: dustin
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Dle warningů v dmesg http://lxr.free-electrons.com/source/drivers/usb/host/xhci-ring.c a podobných problémů reportovaných na netu to zařízení neodpovědělo. Důvodů může být samozřejmě víc, opravy/změny v tom xhci driveru taky.

    Pokud nepomohlo posílené napájení, pak by to opravdu chtělo na stejném HW otestovat v jiném OS, nejlépe v oficiálním podporovaném, tedy windows. Asi to ale nepůjde z live distribuce...
    Pavel 'TIGER' Růžička avatar 12.4. 17:39 Pavel 'TIGER' Růžička | skóre: 40
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Tyhle USB 3 karty mají problémy s power managementem, pokud ho lze v Biosu/UEFI vypnout, vypni ho. Viz můj odkaz, který jsem zde už postnul.
    12.4. 21:24 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Ale zase podle výpisu lspci to vypadá, že je PME-Enable vyplý (jestli to je teda dostatečná podmínka pro vypnutí). Rozhodně bych to ověřil v BIOSu (nastavuje se to pro ten ExpressCard slot, tu kartu ani HDMI ten BIOS nejspíš nepochopí :-D).
    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房
    12.4. 16:41 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Jaký máš notebook?

    Hodil by se výpis (vypíše to mód PCIe linek karty a bridge, informace o čipsetu, použitý kernel driver pro ExpressCard): 
    lspci -vvnn
    Taktéž by se hodil výpis připojeného HDMI přes USB 2.0 a přes ExpressCard adaptér, možná s nějakým USB zařízením v tom adaptéru: 
    lsusb -vv
    Převodník teda na normálním USB 2.0 funguje? Jaké rozlišení jsi zkoušel (z těch co na USB 2.0 fungují)?

    Myš není moc dobrý nápad. Jedna USB myš co tady mám jede jen na low speed usb 1.0, což je úplně někde jinde. Ideální by bylo jiné usb 3.0 zařízení nebo aspoň usb 2.0 (třeba flashka, čtečka, webkamera!).

    Připojuješ převodník se zapojeným HDMI nebo naprázdno? Vyzkoušel jsi obě varianty?

    Jaký kabel používáš na připojení toho HDMI do počítače. USB 3.0 vyžaduje speciální kabel, ten konektor je s USB 2.0 zpětně kompatibilní, ale pro 3.0 mód má navíc další dráty v sobě. Je v pořádku kabel? Není moc dlouhý? Mám pár USB 2.0 zařízení, co na moc dlouhým USB kabelu odmítaj fungovat. To se obvykle projevuje náhodnými "can't read configurations, error" a nebo timeouty. Pokud jsi nejsi jistý zda to je fakt USB 3.0 kabel, tak udělej foto vnitřku konektoru (měly by tam být staré piny + nových 5).

    BTW Na tom fotu toho HDMI: nezdá se vám že je v tý krabičce USB host konektor? Neměl by tam být spíš device? Teda ledaže by šlo USB 3.0 zapojovat každej s každým...

    P.S. Jen tak, kdyby se v tom někdo chtěl hrabat: 
    [ 1677.160714] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71
    -71 je EPROTO (chyba protokolu) ... ale nejspíš to je vyústění těch chyb předtím.
    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房
    12.4. 18:05 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Přílohy:

    Tak, zkusím to vzít popořade.

    Používám modrý USB 3.0 kabel, který byl součástí dodávky HDMI převodníku.

    Výpis lspci -vvnn bez připojeného zařízení do USB 3.0 karty v příloze lspci_vvnn.

    Výpis lspci -vv s připojeného zařízení do USB 3.0 karty v příloze lspci_vv_3_hdmi

    Výpis lspci -vv s připojeného zařízení do USB 2.0 v ntb v příloze lspci_vv_2_hdmi

    Rozlišení videa se mi na USB 2.0 automaticky (v cheesee nebo OBS) nastavi na 1280x720 a funguje plynule. Mohu nastavit až 19020x1200, ale to už se strašně seká.

    HDMI převodník není v USB 3.0 funkční ani "naprázdno". Viz. dmesg s chybami v mém prvním příspěvku. Není podle mě tedy podstatné, jaké HDMI zařízení do něj připojím, nicméně zkouším foťák Sony Alpha-5000 a akční kameru EX5000.

     

    Moc děkuji za snahu mi pomoct.

    12.4. 18:40 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Ještě doplním, že připojení webky přes USB fnguje: 
    [ 3565.711192] usb 3-2: new high-speed USB device number 6 using xhci_hcd
[ 3565.915909] usb 3-2: New USB device found, idVendor=0603, idProduct=8612
[ 3565.915913] usb 3-2: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0
[ 3565.915915] usb 3-2: Product: J1455 
[ 3565.915916] usb 3-2: Manufacturer: NOVATEK 
[ 3565.919672] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device J1455  (0603:8612)
[ 3565.921885] uvcvideo 3-2:1.0: Entity type for entity Processing 4 was not initialized!
[ 3565.921890] uvcvideo 3-2:1.0: Entity type for entity Extension 5 was not initialized!
[ 3565.921893] uvcvideo 3-2:1.0: Entity type for entity Selector 3 was not initialized!
[ 3565.921895] uvcvideo 3-2:1.0: Entity type for entity Camera 1 was not initialized!
[ 3565.922113] input: J1455  as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1c.1/0000:03:00.0/usb3/3-2/3-2:1.0/input/input28
[ 3565.941259] usb 3-2: Warning! Unlikely big volume range (=4294933760), cval->res is probably wrong.
[ 3565.941263] usb 3-2: [6] FU [Mic Capture Volume] ch = 1, val = 16000/-17536/1
    12.4. 21:15 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Pozor psal jsem "lsusb -vv" ne "lspci -vv" (ten už je zahrnutej jako podmnožina toho "lspci -vvnn").
    1280x720
    Je to opravdu 60Hz? Aby se nevynechávaly snímky. Na USB 2.0 máš jak tady někdo podotknul maximálně tak 30MBps (možná víc, pokud je sám na řadiči a je to jen jedním směrem). Pro 1280x720 to odpovídá tak 300 pro FPS*bpp. Což by mohlo být tak 30fps a 12bpp (což je v RGB hnus), nebo nějaký komprimovaný YUV (kterej to je by ukázal ten nahrávací software - ideálně třeba mplayer nebo "v4l2-ctl --all" a právě by to nejspíš šlo vyčíst z toho lsusb -vv).

    Nicméně vidím jeden problém zde: 
    03:00.0 USB controller [0c03]: ASMedia Technology Inc. ASM1042 SuperSpeed USB Host Controller [1b21:1042] (prog-if 30 [XHCI])
	LnkSta:	Speed 2.5GT/s, Width x1, TrErr- Train- SlotClk+ DLActive- BWMgmt- ABWMgmt-
    Vypadá to že tvůj čipset (podle jednotlivých "PCI bridge [0604]: Intel Corporation 5 Series/3400 Series Chipset PCI Express Root Port") umí maximálně PCIe 1.1, takže ta ExpressCard PCIe 2.0 karta sice fungovat bude, ale nedosáhne maximální rychlosti USB 3.0. To by teoreticky vadit nemělo při enumeraci USB zařízení, ale zrovna UVC je dost fujtajbl na enumeraci :-D. Jinak to samozřejmě nebude fungovat pokud budeš chtít přenos plnou rychlostí USB 3.0 (resp cokoliv mezi 250MBps až 500MBps). Stejné rozlišení, co fungovalo po připojení na USB 2.0, by ale mělo fungovat. To můžeš otestovat tím, že připojíš ten HDMI přes obyčejný USB 2.0 kabel do té XHCI karty.

    Potvrzení z wikipedie:
    On some old (2009–2010) Ibex Peak-based motherboards, the built-in USB 3.0 chipsets are connected by default via a 2.5 GT/s PCI Express lane of the PCH, which back then did not provide full PCI Express 2.0 speed (5 GT/s), so it did not provide enough bandwidth even for a single USB 3.0 port.
    Ještě jsem v jedné diskuzi našel link_quirk parametr pro xhci_hcd, takže pokud más xhci-hcd jako modul (je zobrazenej jako "xhci_hcd" v lsmod výpisu), tak ho rmmodni a pak ho načti s parametrem: 
    modprobe xhci-hcd link_quirk=1
    V případě že je ten modul v kernelu, tak by mělo fungovat přidat do kernel cmdline něco jako: 
    xhci_hcd.link_quirk=1
    Ale přesnou syntaxi hádám (+ někde se v kernelu používá podtržítko a na jiném místě pomlčka).
    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房
    13.4. 17:00 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Moje nepozornost. Ještě tedy doplňuji lsusb -vv. Jinak v modulech xhci-hcd nemám. 
    Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               3.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         3 
  bMaxPacketSize0         9
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0003 3.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd
  iProduct                2 xHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:03:00.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           31
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
        bMaxBurst               0
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength              12
  bDescriptorType      42
  nNbrPorts             2
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  bHubDecLat          0.0 micro seconds
  wHubDelay             0 nano seconds
  DeviceRemovable    0x00
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect
   Port 2: 0000.0203 5Gbps power U0 enable connect
Binary Object Store Descriptor:
  bLength                 5
  bDescriptorType        15
  wTotalLength           15
  bNumDeviceCaps          1
  SuperSpeed USB Device Capability:
    bLength                10
    bDescriptorType        16
    bDevCapabilityType      3
    bmAttributes         0x00
    wSpeedsSupported   0x0008
      Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps)
    bFunctionalitySupport   3
      Lowest fully-functional device speed is SuperSpeed (5Gbps)
    bU1DevExitLat           0 micro seconds
    bU2DevExitLat           0 micro seconds
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered
    13.4. 21:46 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Spíš jsem teda myslel výpis toho HDMI (thle je virtuální root hub), když je zapojenej do USB 2.0 (jestli nemá nějakou rozbitou konfiguraci).

    Jinak jestli teda není ve výpisu modulů xhci-hcd nebo xhci_hcd tak by ten kernel command line parametr měl být podle wikipedie: 
    xhci_hcd.link_quirk=1
    nebo 
    xhci-hcd.link_quirk=1
    ale spíš to první. Ale i když tam dáš současně obě, tak by to nejspíš nemělo vadit, tu chybnou to bude ignorovat.

    Víš jak přidat kernel command line parametr u tvého distra? (u lilo to snad jde i přímo ručně napsat do bootovací konzole, u grubu myslím taky).
    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房
    k3dAR avatar 13.4. 21:55 k3dAR | skóre: 43
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    pro Ubuntu ktere ma, kde je Grub2 je to nasledujici:

    - docasna zmena, pri (uplnem zacatku) startu zmacknout jakoukoliv klavesu, zobrazi se manu, zmacnout e jako edit, najet na radek zacinajici linux a vkladat mezi quiet a splash

    -trvala zmena, v souboru /etc/default/grub zmenit radek:
    GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="quiet splash"
    na 
    GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="quiet xhci_hcd.link_quirk=1 splash"
    a aplikovat zmenu regenerovanim grub menu pomoci: 
    sudo update-grub
    porad nemam telo, ale uz mam hlavu... nobody
    14.4. 12:00 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Tak s těmi parametry se to chová stejně: 
    [  189.976001] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 4 using xhci_hcd
[  190.172514] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM.
[  190.362582] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: WARN Cannot submit Set TR Deq Ptr
[  190.362584] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: A Set TR Deq Ptr command is pending.
[  190.373152] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all
[  190.373159] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71
[  190.791770] usb 4-2: new SuperSpeed USB device number 5 using xhci_hcd
[  190.986620] usb 4-2: LPM exit latency is zeroed, disabling LPM.
[  191.287638] usb 4-2: unable to read config index 0 descriptor/all
[  191.287645] usb 4-2: can't read configurations, error -71
[  191.312319] usb usb4-port2: unable to enumerate USB device
[  191.313892] xhci_hcd 0000:03:00.0: Stop endpoint command completion for disabled slot 1
[  191.484318] usb usb4-port2: config error
    # lsusb -vv

Bus 002 Device 002: ID 8087:0020 Intel Corp. Integrated Rate Matching Hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Single TT
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x8087 Intel Corp.
  idProduct          0x0020 Integrated Rate Matching Hub
  bcdDevice            0.00
  iManufacturer           0 
  iProduct                0 
  iSerial                 0 
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0002  1x 2 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength              11
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             8
  wHubCharacteristic 0x0089
    Per-port power switching
    Per-port overcurrent protection
    TT think time 8 FS bits
    Port indicators
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       50 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x00 0x00
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff 0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0100 power
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
   Port 3: 0000.0100 power
   Port 4: 0000.0100 power
   Port 5: 0000.0100 power
   Port 6: 0000.0100 power
   Port 7: 0000.0100 power
   Port 8: 0000.0100 power
Device Qualifier (for other device speed):
  bLength                10
  bDescriptorType         6
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         0 Full speed (or root) hub
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  bNumConfigurations      1
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 002 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         0 Full speed (or root) hub
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0002 2.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic ehci_hcd
  iProduct                2 EHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:00:1d.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength               9
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             3
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x02
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0507 highspeed power suspend enable connect
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
   Port 3: 0000.0100 power
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               3.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         3 
  bMaxPacketSize0         9
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0003 3.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd
  iProduct                2 xHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:03:00.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           31
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
        bMaxBurst               0
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength              12
  bDescriptorType      42
  nNbrPorts             2
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  bHubDecLat          0.0 micro seconds
  wHubDelay             0 nano seconds
  DeviceRemovable    0x00
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect
   Port 2: 0000.0203 5Gbps power U0 enable connect
Binary Object Store Descriptor:
  bLength                 5
  bDescriptorType        15
  wTotalLength           15
  bNumDeviceCaps          1
  SuperSpeed USB Device Capability:
    bLength                10
    bDescriptorType        16
    bDevCapabilityType      3
    bmAttributes         0x00
    wSpeedsSupported   0x0008
      Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps)
    bFunctionalitySupport   3
      Lowest fully-functional device speed is SuperSpeed (5Gbps)
    bU1DevExitLat           0 micro seconds
    bU2DevExitLat           0 micro seconds
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 003 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Single TT
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0002 2.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd
  iProduct                2 xHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:03:00.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength               9
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             2
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
    TT think time 8 FS bits
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x00
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0100 power
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 001 Device 004: ID 04f2:b15e Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd 
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass          239 Miscellaneous Device
  bDeviceSubClass         2 ?
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Interface Association
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x04f2 Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd
  idProduct          0xb15e 
  bcdDevice           85.54
  iManufacturer           2 Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  iProduct                1 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro]
  iSerial                 0 
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength          533
    bNumInterfaces          2
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0x80
      (Bus Powered)
    MaxPower               98mA
    Interface Association:
      bLength                 8
      bDescriptorType        11
      bFirstInterface         0
      bInterfaceCount         2
      bFunctionClass         14 Video
      bFunctionSubClass       3 Video Interface Collection
      bFunctionProtocol       0 
      iFunction               5 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro]
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      1 Video Control
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              5 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro]
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                13
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      1 (HEADER)
        bcdUVC               1.00
        wTotalLength          103
        dwClockFrequency       15.000000MHz
        bInCollection           1
        baInterfaceNr( 0)       1
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                 9
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      3 (OUTPUT_TERMINAL)
        bTerminalID             2
        wTerminalType      0x0101 USB Streaming
        bAssocTerminal          0
        bSourceID               5
        iTerminal               0 
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                26
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      6 (EXTENSION_UNIT)
        bUnitID                 4
        guidExtensionCode         {7033f028-1163-2e4a-ba2c-6890eb334016}
        bNumControl             8
        bNrPins                 1
        baSourceID( 0)          3
        bControlSize            1
        bmControls( 0)       0x0f
        iExtension              0 
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                26
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      6 (EXTENSION_UNIT)
        bUnitID                 5
        guidExtensionCode         {3fae1228-d7bc-114e-a357-6f1edef7d61d}
        bNumControl             8
        bNrPins                 1
        baSourceID( 0)          4
        bControlSize            1
        bmControls( 0)       0xff
        iExtension              0 
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                18
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      2 (INPUT_TERMINAL)
        bTerminalID             1
        wTerminalType      0x0201 Camera Sensor
        bAssocTerminal          0
        iTerminal               0 
        wObjectiveFocalLengthMin      0
        wObjectiveFocalLengthMax      0
        wOcularFocalLength            0
        bControlSize                  3
        bmControls           0x00000026
          Auto-Exposure Mode
          Auto-Exposure Priority
          Focus (Absolute)
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                11
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      5 (PROCESSING_UNIT)
      Warning: Descriptor too short
        bUnitID                 3
        bSourceID               1
        wMaxMultiplier          0
        bControlSize            2
        bmControls     0x0000157f
          Brightness
          Contrast
          Hue
          Saturation
          Sharpness
          Gamma
          White Balance Temperature
          Backlight Compensation
          Power Line Frequency
          White Balance Temperature, Auto
        iProcessing             0 
        bmVideoStandards     0x 0
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x83  EP 3 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0010  1x 16 bytes
        bInterval               6
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           0
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            14
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  1 (INPUT_HEADER)
        bNumFormats                         1
        wTotalLength                      287
        bEndPointAddress                  129
        bmInfo                              0
        bTerminalLink                       2
        bStillCaptureMethod                 0
        bTriggerSupport                     0
        bTriggerUsage                       0
        bControlSize                        1
        bmaControls( 0)                    27
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            27
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  4 (FORMAT_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFormatIndex                        1
        bNumFrameDescriptors                8
        guidFormat                            {59555932-0000-1000-8000-00aa00389b71}
        bBitsPerPixel                      16
        bDefaultFrameIndex                  1
        bAspectRatioX                       0
        bAspectRatioY                       0
        bmInterlaceFlags                 0x00
          Interlaced stream or variable: No
          Fields per frame: 2 fields
          Field 1 first: No
          Field pattern: Field 1 only
          bCopyProtect                      0
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         1
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                            640
        wHeight                           480
        dwMinBitRate                 18432000
        dwMaxBitRate                 18432000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      614400
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         333333
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            333333
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         2
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                            320
        wHeight                           240
        dwMinBitRate                  4608000
        dwMaxBitRate                  4608000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      153600
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         333333
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            333333
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         3
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                            176
        wHeight                           144
        dwMinBitRate                  1520640
        dwMaxBitRate                  1520640
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize       50688
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         333333
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            333333
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         4
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1024
        wHeight                           768
        dwMinBitRate                 11010048
        dwMaxBitRate                 11010048
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     1572864
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        1428571
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           1428571
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         5
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1280
        wHeight                           720
        dwMinBitRate                 12902400
        dwMaxBitRate                 12902400
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     1843200
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        1428571
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           1428571
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         6
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1280
        wHeight                          1024
        dwMinBitRate                 18350080
        dwMaxBitRate                 18350080
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2621440
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        1428571
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           1428571
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         7
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1600
        wHeight                           904
        dwMinBitRate                 14464000
        dwMaxBitRate                 14464000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2892800
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        2000000
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           2000000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         8
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1600
        wHeight                          1200
        dwMinBitRate                 19200000
        dwMaxBitRate                 19200000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     3840000
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        2000000
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           2000000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                             6
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                 13 (COLORFORMAT)
        bColorPrimaries                     1 (BT.709,sRGB)
        bTransferCharacteristics            1 (BT.709)
        bMatrixCoefficients                 4 (SMPTE 170M (BT.601))
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       1
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0080  1x 128 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       2
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0100  1x 256 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       3
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0320  1x 800 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       4
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0b20  2x 800 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       5
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x1320  3x 800 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       6
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x1400  3x 1024 bytes
        bInterval               1
Device Qualifier (for other device speed):
  bLength                10
  bDescriptorType         6
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass          239 Miscellaneous Device
  bDeviceSubClass         2 ?
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Interface Association
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  bNumConfigurations      1
Device Status:     0x0002
  (Bus Powered)
  Remote Wakeup Enabled

Bus 001 Device 003: ID 138a:0007 Validity Sensors, Inc. VFS451 Fingerprint Reader
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               1.10
  bDeviceClass          255 Vendor Specific Class
  bDeviceSubClass        18 
  bDeviceProtocol       255 
  bMaxPacketSize0         8
  idVendor           0x138a Validity Sensors, Inc.
  idProduct          0x0007 VFS451 Fingerprint Reader
  bcdDevice            0.72
  iManufacturer           0 
  iProduct                0 
  iSerial                 1 00b0804a8680
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           46
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xa0
      (Bus Powered)
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower              100mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           4
      bInterfaceClass       255 Vendor Specific Class
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x01  EP 1 OUT
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
        bInterval               0
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
        bInterval               0
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x82  EP 2 IN
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
        bInterval               0
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x83  EP 3 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0008  1x 8 bytes
        bInterval               4
Device Status:     0x0000
  (Bus Powered)

Bus 001 Device 002: ID 8087:0020 Intel Corp. Integrated Rate Matching Hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Single TT
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x8087 Intel Corp.
  idProduct          0x0020 Integrated Rate Matching Hub
  bcdDevice            0.00
  iManufacturer           0 
  iProduct                0 
  iSerial                 0 
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0001  1x 1 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength               9
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             6
  wHubCharacteristic 0x0089
    Per-port power switching
    Per-port overcurrent protection
    TT think time 8 FS bits
    Port indicators
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       50 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x00
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0100 power
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
   Port 3: 0000.0103 power enable connect
   Port 4: 0000.0100 power
   Port 5: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect
   Port 6: 0000.0100 power
Device Qualifier (for other device speed):
  bLength                10
  bDescriptorType         6
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         0 Full speed (or root) hub
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  bNumConfigurations      1
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 001 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         0 Full speed (or root) hub
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0002 2.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic ehci_hcd
  iProduct                2 EHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:00:1a.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength               9
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             3
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x02
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
   Port 3: 0000.0100 power
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered
    14.4. 18:03 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Ještě je otázka zda byl formát těch kernel parametrů správně. Kdyžtak to zkus ověřit přes: 
    find /sys/module | grep uhci | grep parameters
    To by mělo najít soubor "link_quirk", jehož obsah by měl být "1". Pokud bude "0", tak ty kernel parametry xhci driver nedostal.

    Teď jsem si ale všimnul tohodle: 
        wSpeedsSupported   0x0008
      Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps)
    bFunctionalitySupport   3
      Lowest fully-functional device speed is SuperSpeed (5Gbps)
    To je dost divný. Podle USB 3 specifikace by to mělo podporovat jen a pouze superspeed zařízení (tedy žádný fullspeed a highspeed). Bylo v XHCI zapojeno něco když jsi pouštěl ten lsusb -vv příkaz?

    Koukal jsem se do zdrojáků kernelu a ASMedia má nefunkční bulk stream přenosy. To by ale v případě "webkamery" nemělo vadit, ta používá isochronní. Stejně by se ale hodil ještě jeden výpis pro stav:
    • Připoj do obou portů XHCI nějaké USB 2.0 nebo 1.1 zařízení, například flashku, myš.
    • Připoj do normálního USB 2.0 portu HDMI převodník.
    • Ověř že se flashka, myš a HDMI detekují (reaguje na myš, objeví se nový disk, detekuje se nová webkamera).
    • Proveď "lsusb -vv" a kompletní výpis hoď sem (chci vidět jaké deskriptory má ten HDMI a co se stane při připojení zařízení s deskriptory toho XHCI root hubu).
    P.S. Ten HDMI jsi doufám zkoušel v obou portech toho XHCI? P.P.S. Pokud ani tenhle pokus nezachytí žádný problém, tak už asi zbývá:
    • Náhodně nastavovat bity v "quirk" parametru xhcd driveru (quirks=0x1ffffff, každý bit je jedna "oprava" hw chyby řadičů)
    • Povolit debug výpisy z xhcd driveru a založit kernel bug (tyhle lsusb/lspci/dmesg výpisy se ti budou hodit do diskuze)
    • Prohlásit XHCI kartu za vadnou, reklamovat (nefunkčnost na 5Gbps je u XHCI docela velký problém, ale chtělo by to ověřit s jiným XHCI zařízením :-/) a používat maximálně rychlosti USB 2.0 :-/
    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房
    14.4. 20:11 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Knihovna pro kinect (což je vlastně taky taková webkamera).
    Intel and NEC USB 3.0 host controllers are known to work. ASMedia controllers are known to not work.
    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房
    15.4. 15:25 Daniel
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Tak až to zadám do zavaděče z - nebo _, vždy mám jen tenhle výstup: 
    # find /sys/module | grep uhci | grep parameters
/sys/module/uhci_hcd/parameters
/sys/module/uhci_hcd/parameters/ignore_oc
/sys/module/uhci_hcd/parameters/debug
    Zapojil jsem fkashku do USB3.0 karty a funguje. Do USB2.0 jsem připojil převodník a také funguje. 
    # lsusb -vv

Bus 002 Device 004: ID 04b4:00f8 Cypress Semiconductor Corp. 
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass          239 Miscellaneous Device
  bDeviceSubClass         2 ?
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Interface Association
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x04b4 Cypress Semiconductor Corp.
  idProduct          0x00f8 
  bcdDevice            0.00
  iManufacturer           1 PHIYO
  iProduct                2 USB3.0 Capture Video
  iSerial                 0 
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength         1274
    bNumInterfaces          4
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0x80
      (Bus Powered)
    MaxPower              500mA
    Interface Association:
      bLength                 8
      bDescriptorType        11
      bFirstInterface         0
      bInterfaceCount         2
      bFunctionClass         14 Video
      bFunctionSubClass       3 Video Interface Collection
      bFunctionProtocol       0 
      iFunction               2 USB3.0 Capture Video
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      1 Video Control
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              2 USB3.0 Capture Video
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                13
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      1 (HEADER)
        bcdUVC               1.00
        wTotalLength           80
        dwClockFrequency       48.000000MHz
        bInCollection           1
        baInterfaceNr( 0)       1
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                18
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      2 (INPUT_TERMINAL)
        bTerminalID             1
        wTerminalType      0x0201 Camera Sensor
        bAssocTerminal          0
        iTerminal               2 USB3.0 Capture Video
        wObjectiveFocalLengthMin      0
        wObjectiveFocalLengthMax      0
        wOcularFocalLength            0
        bControlSize                  3
        bmControls           0x00000000
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                12
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      5 (PROCESSING_UNIT)
      Warning: Descriptor too short
        bUnitID                 2
        bSourceID               1
        wMaxMultiplier      16384
        bControlSize            3
        bmControls     0x0000000f
          Brightness
          Contrast
          Hue
          Saturation
        iProcessing             0 
        bmVideoStandards     0x1c
          PAL - 625/50
          SECAM - 625/50
          NTSC - 625/50
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                28
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      6 (EXTENSION_UNIT)
        bUnitID                 3
        guidExtensionCode         {ffffffff-ffff-ffff-ffff-ffffffffffff}
        bNumControl             0
        bNrPins                 1
        baSourceID( 0)          2
        bControlSize            3
        bmControls( 0)       0x00
        bmControls( 1)       0x00
        bmControls( 2)       0x00
        iExtension              0 
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                 9
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      3 (OUTPUT_TERMINAL)
        bTerminalID             4
        wTerminalType      0x0101 USB Streaming
        bAssocTerminal          0
        bSourceID               3
        iTerminal               0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0010  1x 16 bytes
        bInterval               8
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            14
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  1 (INPUT_HEADER)
        bNumFormats                         1
        wTotalLength                     1034
        bEndPointAddress                  131
        bmInfo                              0
        bTerminalLink                       4
        bStillCaptureMethod                 1
        bTriggerSupport                     0
        bTriggerUsage                       0
        bControlSize                        1
        bmaControls( 0)                    27
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            27
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  4 (FORMAT_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFormatIndex                        1
        bNumFrameDescriptors               20
        guidFormat                            {59555932-0000-1000-8000-00aa00389b71}
        bBitsPerPixel                      16
        bDefaultFrameIndex                 19
        bAspectRatioX                      16
        bAspectRatioY                       9
        bmInterlaceFlags                 0x00
          Interlaced stream or variable: No
          Fields per frame: 2 fields
          Field 1 first: No
          Field pattern: Field 1 only
          bCopyProtect                      0
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         1
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                            640
        wHeight                           360
        dwMinBitRate                 92160000
        dwMaxBitRate                221184000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      460800
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         2
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                            640
        wHeight                           480
        dwMinBitRate                122880000
        dwMaxBitRate                294912000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      614400
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         3
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                            720
        wHeight                           480
        dwMinBitRate                138240000
        dwMaxBitRate                331776000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      691200
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         4
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                            720
        wHeight                           576
        dwMinBitRate                165888000
        dwMaxBitRate                398131200
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      829440
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         5
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                            768
        wHeight                           576
        dwMinBitRate                176947200
        dwMaxBitRate                424673280
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      884736
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         6
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                            800
        wHeight                           600
        dwMinBitRate                192000000
        dwMaxBitRate                460800000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      960000
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         7
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                            856
        wHeight                           480
        dwMinBitRate                164352000
        dwMaxBitRate                394444800
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      821760
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         8
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                            960
        wHeight                           540
        dwMinBitRate                207360000
        dwMaxBitRate                497664000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     1036800
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         9
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1024
        wHeight                           576
        dwMinBitRate                235929600
        dwMaxBitRate                566231040
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     1179648
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        10
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1024
        wHeight                           768
        dwMinBitRate                314572800
        dwMaxBitRate                754974720
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     1572864
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        11
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1280
        wHeight                           720
        dwMinBitRate                368640000
        dwMaxBitRate                884736000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     1843200
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        12
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1280
        wHeight                           800
        dwMinBitRate                409600000
        dwMaxBitRate                983040000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2048000
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        13
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1280
        wHeight                           960
        dwMinBitRate                491520000
        dwMaxBitRate                1179648000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2457600
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        14
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1280
        wHeight                          1024
        dwMinBitRate                524288000
        dwMaxBitRate                1258291200
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2621440
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        15
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1368
        wHeight                           768
        dwMinBitRate                420249600
        dwMaxBitRate                1008599040
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2101248
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        16
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1440
        wHeight                           900
        dwMinBitRate                518400000
        dwMaxBitRate                1244160000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2592000
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        17
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1600
        wHeight                          1200
        dwMinBitRate                768000000
        dwMaxBitRate                1843200000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     3840000
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        18
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1680
        wHeight                          1050
        dwMinBitRate                705600000
        dwMaxBitRate                1693440000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     3528000
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        19
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1920
        wHeight                          1080
        dwMinBitRate                829440000
        dwMaxBitRate                1990656000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     4147200
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            50
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                        20
        bmCapabilities                   0x03
          Still image supported
          Fixed frame-rate
        wWidth                           1920
        wHeight                          1200
        dwMinBitRate                921600000
        dwMaxBitRate                2211840000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     4608000
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         166667
        bFrameIntervalType                  6
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            166667
        dwFrameInterval( 1)            166834
        dwFrameInterval( 2)            200000
        dwFrameInterval( 3)            333333
        dwFrameInterval( 4)            333667
        dwFrameInterval( 5)            400000
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x83  EP 3 IN
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0200  1x 512 bytes
        bInterval               0
    Interface Association:
      bLength                 8
      bDescriptorType        11
      bFirstInterface         2
      bInterfaceCount         2
      bFunctionClass          1 Audio
      bFunctionSubClass       3 MIDI Streaming
      bFunctionProtocol       0 
      iFunction               3 USB3.0 Capture Audio
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        2
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           0
      bInterfaceClass         1 Audio
      bInterfaceSubClass      1 Control Device
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              3 USB3.0 Capture Audio
      AudioControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                 9
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      1 (HEADER)
        bcdADC               1.00
        wTotalLength           30
        bInCollection           1
        baInterfaceNr( 0)       3
      AudioControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                12
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      2 (INPUT_TERMINAL)
        bTerminalID             1
        wTerminalType      0x0602 Digital Audio Interface
        bAssocTerminal          0
        bNrChannels             2
        wChannelConfig     0x0003
          Left Front (L)
          Right Front (R)
        iChannelNames           0 
        iTerminal               3 USB3.0 Capture Audio
      AudioControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                 9
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      3 (OUTPUT_TERMINAL)
        bTerminalID             2
        wTerminalType      0x0101 USB Streaming
        bAssocTerminal          0
        bSourceID               1
        iTerminal               3 USB3.0 Capture Audio
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        3
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           0
      bInterfaceClass         1 Audio
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              3 USB3.0 Capture Audio
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        3
      bAlternateSetting       1
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         1 Audio
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              3 USB3.0 Capture Audio
      AudioStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      1 (AS_GENERAL)
        bTerminalLink           2
        bDelay                  1 frames
        wFormatTag              1 PCM
      AudioStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                11
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      2 (FORMAT_TYPE)
        bFormatType             1 (FORMAT_TYPE_I)
        bNrChannels             2
        bSubframeSize           2
        bBitResolution         16
        bSamFreqType            1 Discrete
        tSamFreq[ 0]        48000
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 9
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x85  EP 5 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x00c0  1x 192 bytes
        bInterval               4
        bRefresh                0
        bSynchAddress           0
        AudioControl Endpoint Descriptor:
          bLength                 7
          bDescriptorType        37
          bDescriptorSubtype      1 (EP_GENERAL)
          bmAttributes         0x00
          bLockDelayUnits         0 Undefined
          wLockDelay              0 Undefined
Device Qualifier (for other device speed):
  bLength                10
  bDescriptorType         6
  bcdUSB               2.10
  bDeviceClass          239 Miscellaneous Device
  bDeviceSubClass         2 ?
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Interface Association
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  bNumConfigurations      1
Device Status:     0x0000
  (Bus Powered)

Bus 002 Device 002: ID 8087:0020 Intel Corp. Integrated Rate Matching Hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Single TT
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x8087 Intel Corp.
  idProduct          0x0020 Integrated Rate Matching Hub
  bcdDevice            0.00
  iManufacturer           0 
  iProduct                0 
  iSerial                 0 
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0002  1x 2 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength              11
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             8
  wHubCharacteristic 0x0089
    Per-port power switching
    Per-port overcurrent protection
    TT think time 8 FS bits
    Port indicators
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       50 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x00 0x00
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff 0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
   Port 3: 0000.0100 power
   Port 4: 0000.0100 power
   Port 5: 0000.0100 power
   Port 6: 0000.0100 power
   Port 7: 0000.0100 power
   Port 8: 0000.0100 power
Device Qualifier (for other device speed):
  bLength                10
  bDescriptorType         6
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         0 Full speed (or root) hub
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  bNumConfigurations      1
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 002 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         0 Full speed (or root) hub
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0002 2.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic ehci_hcd
  iProduct                2 EHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:00:1d.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength               9
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             3
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x02
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
   Port 3: 0000.0100 power
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 004 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0003 Linux Foundation 3.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               3.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         3 
  bMaxPacketSize0         9
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0003 3.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd
  iProduct                2 xHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:03:00.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           31
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
        bMaxBurst               0
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength              12
  bDescriptorType      42
  nNbrPorts             2
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  bHubDecLat          0.0 micro seconds
  wHubDelay             0 nano seconds
  DeviceRemovable    0x00
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect
   Port 2: 0000.02a0 5Gbps power Rx.Detect
Binary Object Store Descriptor:
  bLength                 5
  bDescriptorType        15
  wTotalLength           15
  bNumDeviceCaps          1
  SuperSpeed USB Device Capability:
    bLength                10
    bDescriptorType        16
    bDevCapabilityType      3
    bmAttributes         0x00
    wSpeedsSupported   0x0008
      Device can operate at SuperSpeed (5Gbps)
    bFunctionalitySupport   3
      Lowest fully-functional device speed is SuperSpeed (5Gbps)
    bU1DevExitLat           0 micro seconds
    bU2DevExitLat           0 micro seconds
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 003 Device 002: ID 054c:06b1 Sony Corp. 
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            0 (Defined at Interface level)
  bDeviceSubClass         0 
  bDeviceProtocol         0 
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x054c Sony Corp.
  idProduct          0x06b1 
  bcdDevice            1.00
  iManufacturer           1 Sony
  iProduct                2 Storage Media
  iSerial                 3 3C4211404085210727
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           32
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0x80
      (Bus Powered)
    MaxPower              200mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           2
      bInterfaceClass         8 Mass Storage
      bInterfaceSubClass      6 SCSI
      bInterfaceProtocol     80 Bulk-Only
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0200  1x 512 bytes
        bInterval             255
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x02  EP 2 OUT
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0200  1x 512 bytes
        bInterval             255
Device Qualifier (for other device speed):
  bLength                10
  bDescriptorType         6
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            0 (Defined at Interface level)
  bDeviceSubClass         0 
  bDeviceProtocol         0 
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  bNumConfigurations      1
Device Status:     0x0000
  (Bus Powered)

Bus 003 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Single TT
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0002 2.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic xhci-hcd
  iProduct                2 xHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:03:00.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength               9
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             2
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
    TT think time 8 FS bits
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x00
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 001 Device 004: ID 04f2:b15e Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd 
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass          239 Miscellaneous Device
  bDeviceSubClass         2 ?
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Interface Association
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x04f2 Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd
  idProduct          0xb15e 
  bcdDevice           85.54
  iManufacturer           2 Chicony Electronics Co., Ltd.
  iProduct                1 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro]
  iSerial                 0 
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength          533
    bNumInterfaces          2
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0x80
      (Bus Powered)
    MaxPower               98mA
    Interface Association:
      bLength                 8
      bDescriptorType        11
      bFirstInterface         0
      bInterfaceCount         2
      bFunctionClass         14 Video
      bFunctionSubClass       3 Video Interface Collection
      bFunctionProtocol       0 
      iFunction               5 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro]
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      1 Video Control
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              5 HP Webcam [2 MP Macro]
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                13
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      1 (HEADER)
        bcdUVC               1.00
        wTotalLength          103
        dwClockFrequency       15.000000MHz
        bInCollection           1
        baInterfaceNr( 0)       1
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                 9
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      3 (OUTPUT_TERMINAL)
        bTerminalID             2
        wTerminalType      0x0101 USB Streaming
        bAssocTerminal          0
        bSourceID               5
        iTerminal               0 
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                26
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      6 (EXTENSION_UNIT)
        bUnitID                 4
        guidExtensionCode         {7033f028-1163-2e4a-ba2c-6890eb334016}
        bNumControl             8
        bNrPins                 1
        baSourceID( 0)          3
        bControlSize            1
        bmControls( 0)       0x0f
        iExtension              0 
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                26
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      6 (EXTENSION_UNIT)
        bUnitID                 5
        guidExtensionCode         {3fae1228-d7bc-114e-a357-6f1edef7d61d}
        bNumControl             8
        bNrPins                 1
        baSourceID( 0)          4
        bControlSize            1
        bmControls( 0)       0xff
        iExtension              0 
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                18
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      2 (INPUT_TERMINAL)
        bTerminalID             1
        wTerminalType      0x0201 Camera Sensor
        bAssocTerminal          0
        iTerminal               0 
        wObjectiveFocalLengthMin      0
        wObjectiveFocalLengthMax      0
        wOcularFocalLength            0
        bControlSize                  3
        bmControls           0x00000026
          Auto-Exposure Mode
          Auto-Exposure Priority
          Focus (Absolute)
      VideoControl Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                11
        bDescriptorType        36
        bDescriptorSubtype      5 (PROCESSING_UNIT)
      Warning: Descriptor too short
        bUnitID                 3
        bSourceID               1
        wMaxMultiplier          0
        bControlSize            2
        bmControls     0x0000157f
          Brightness
          Contrast
          Hue
          Saturation
          Sharpness
          Gamma
          White Balance Temperature
          Backlight Compensation
          Power Line Frequency
          White Balance Temperature, Auto
        iProcessing             0 
        bmVideoStandards     0x 0
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x83  EP 3 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0010  1x 16 bytes
        bInterval               6
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           0
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            14
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  1 (INPUT_HEADER)
        bNumFormats                         1
        wTotalLength                      287
        bEndPointAddress                  129
        bmInfo                              0
        bTerminalLink                       2
        bStillCaptureMethod                 0
        bTriggerSupport                     0
        bTriggerUsage                       0
        bControlSize                        1
        bmaControls( 0)                    27
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            27
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  4 (FORMAT_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFormatIndex                        1
        bNumFrameDescriptors                8
        guidFormat                            {59555932-0000-1000-8000-00aa00389b71}
        bBitsPerPixel                      16
        bDefaultFrameIndex                  1
        bAspectRatioX                       0
        bAspectRatioY                       0
        bmInterlaceFlags                 0x00
          Interlaced stream or variable: No
          Fields per frame: 2 fields
          Field 1 first: No
          Field pattern: Field 1 only
          bCopyProtect                      0
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         1
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                            640
        wHeight                           480
        dwMinBitRate                 18432000
        dwMaxBitRate                 18432000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      614400
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         333333
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            333333
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         2
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                            320
        wHeight                           240
        dwMinBitRate                  4608000
        dwMaxBitRate                  4608000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize      153600
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         333333
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            333333
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         3
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                            176
        wHeight                           144
        dwMinBitRate                  1520640
        dwMaxBitRate                  1520640
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize       50688
        dwDefaultFrameInterval         333333
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)            333333
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         4
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1024
        wHeight                           768
        dwMinBitRate                 11010048
        dwMaxBitRate                 11010048
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     1572864
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        1428571
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           1428571
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         5
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1280
        wHeight                           720
        dwMinBitRate                 12902400
        dwMaxBitRate                 12902400
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     1843200
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        1428571
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           1428571
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         6
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1280
        wHeight                          1024
        dwMinBitRate                 18350080
        dwMaxBitRate                 18350080
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2621440
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        1428571
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           1428571
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         7
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1600
        wHeight                           904
        dwMinBitRate                 14464000
        dwMaxBitRate                 14464000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     2892800
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        2000000
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           2000000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                            30
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                  5 (FRAME_UNCOMPRESSED)
        bFrameIndex                         8
        bmCapabilities                   0x00
          Still image unsupported
        wWidth                           1600
        wHeight                          1200
        dwMinBitRate                 19200000
        dwMaxBitRate                 19200000
        dwMaxVideoFrameBufferSize     3840000
        dwDefaultFrameInterval        2000000
        bFrameIntervalType                  1
        dwFrameInterval( 0)           2000000
      VideoStreaming Interface Descriptor:
        bLength                             6
        bDescriptorType                    36
        bDescriptorSubtype                 13 (COLORFORMAT)
        bColorPrimaries                     1 (BT.709,sRGB)
        bTransferCharacteristics            1 (BT.709)
        bMatrixCoefficients                 4 (SMPTE 170M (BT.601))
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       1
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0080  1x 128 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       2
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0100  1x 256 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       3
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0320  1x 800 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       4
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0b20  2x 800 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       5
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x1320  3x 800 bytes
        bInterval               1
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        1
      bAlternateSetting       6
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass        14 Video
      bInterfaceSubClass      2 Video Streaming
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            5
          Transfer Type            Isochronous
          Synch Type               Asynchronous
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x1400  3x 1024 bytes
        bInterval               1
Device Qualifier (for other device speed):
  bLength                10
  bDescriptorType         6
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass          239 Miscellaneous Device
  bDeviceSubClass         2 ?
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Interface Association
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  bNumConfigurations      1
Device Status:     0x0002
  (Bus Powered)
  Remote Wakeup Enabled

Bus 001 Device 003: ID 138a:0007 Validity Sensors, Inc. VFS451 Fingerprint Reader
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               1.10
  bDeviceClass          255 Vendor Specific Class
  bDeviceSubClass        18 
  bDeviceProtocol       255 
  bMaxPacketSize0         8
  idVendor           0x138a Validity Sensors, Inc.
  idProduct          0x0007 VFS451 Fingerprint Reader
  bcdDevice            0.72
  iManufacturer           0 
  iProduct                0 
  iSerial                 1 00b0804a8680
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           46
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xa0
      (Bus Powered)
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower              100mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           4
      bInterfaceClass       255 Vendor Specific Class
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x01  EP 1 OUT
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
        bInterval               0
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
        bInterval               0
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x82  EP 2 IN
        bmAttributes            2
          Transfer Type            Bulk
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0040  1x 64 bytes
        bInterval               0
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x83  EP 3 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0008  1x 8 bytes
        bInterval               4
Device Status:     0x0000
  (Bus Powered)

Bus 001 Device 002: ID 8087:0020 Intel Corp. Integrated Rate Matching Hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         1 Single TT
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x8087 Intel Corp.
  idProduct          0x0020 Integrated Rate Matching Hub
  bcdDevice            0.00
  iManufacturer           0 
  iProduct                0 
  iSerial                 0 
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0001  1x 1 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength               9
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             6
  wHubCharacteristic 0x0089
    Per-port power switching
    Per-port overcurrent protection
    TT think time 8 FS bits
    Port indicators
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       50 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x00
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0100 power
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
   Port 3: 0000.0103 power enable connect
   Port 4: 0000.0100 power
   Port 5: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect
   Port 6: 0000.0100 power
Device Qualifier (for other device speed):
  bLength                10
  bDescriptorType         6
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         0 Full speed (or root) hub
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  bNumConfigurations      1
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered

Bus 001 Device 001: ID 1d6b:0002 Linux Foundation 2.0 root hub
Device Descriptor:
  bLength                18
  bDescriptorType         1
  bcdUSB               2.00
  bDeviceClass            9 Hub
  bDeviceSubClass         0 Unused
  bDeviceProtocol         0 Full speed (or root) hub
  bMaxPacketSize0        64
  idVendor           0x1d6b Linux Foundation
  idProduct          0x0002 2.0 root hub
  bcdDevice            4.08
  iManufacturer           3 Linux 4.8.0-46-generic ehci_hcd
  iProduct                2 EHCI Host Controller
  iSerial                 1 0000:00:1a.0
  bNumConfigurations      1
  Configuration Descriptor:
    bLength                 9
    bDescriptorType         2
    wTotalLength           25
    bNumInterfaces          1
    bConfigurationValue     1
    iConfiguration          0 
    bmAttributes         0xe0
      Self Powered
      Remote Wakeup
    MaxPower                0mA
    Interface Descriptor:
      bLength                 9
      bDescriptorType         4
      bInterfaceNumber        0
      bAlternateSetting       0
      bNumEndpoints           1
      bInterfaceClass         9 Hub
      bInterfaceSubClass      0 Unused
      bInterfaceProtocol      0 Full speed (or root) hub
      iInterface              0 
      Endpoint Descriptor:
        bLength                 7
        bDescriptorType         5
        bEndpointAddress     0x81  EP 1 IN
        bmAttributes            3
          Transfer Type            Interrupt
          Synch Type               None
          Usage Type               Data
        wMaxPacketSize     0x0004  1x 4 bytes
        bInterval              12
Hub Descriptor:
  bLength               9
  bDescriptorType      41
  nNbrPorts             3
  wHubCharacteristic 0x000a
    No power switching (usb 1.0)
    Per-port overcurrent protection
  bPwrOn2PwrGood       10 * 2 milli seconds
  bHubContrCurrent      0 milli Ampere
  DeviceRemovable    0x02
  PortPwrCtrlMask    0xff
 Hub Port Status:
   Port 1: 0000.0503 highspeed power enable connect
   Port 2: 0000.0100 power
   Port 3: 0000.0100 power
Device Status:     0x0001
  Self Powered
    # dmesg tail 
    [  266.759527] usb-storage 3-1:1.0: USB Mass Storage device detected
[  266.759676] scsi host7: usb-storage 3-1:1.0
[  266.759831] usbcore: registered new interface driver usb-storage
[  266.773630] usbcore: registered new interface driver uas
[  268.381485] scsi 7:0:0:0: Direct-Access     Sony     Storage Media    0100 PQ: 0 ANSI: 4
[  268.382348] sd 7:0:0:0: Attached scsi generic sg2 type 0
[  268.382449] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] 31703040 512-byte logical blocks: (16.2 GB/15.1 GiB)
[  268.382852] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Write Protect is off
[  268.382854] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Mode Sense: 43 00 00 00
[  268.383292] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] No Caching mode page found
[  268.383301] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Assuming drive cache: write through
[  268.388416]  sdb: sdb1
[  268.389822] sd 7:0:0:0: [sdb] Attached SCSI removable disk
[  268.703363] FAT-fs (sdb1): Volume was not properly unmounted. Some data may be corrupt. Please run fsck.
[  286.517485] usb 2-1.1: new high-speed USB device number 3 using ehci-pci
[  286.626390] usb 2-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f3
[  286.626393] usb 2-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=3
[  286.626395] usb 2-1.1: Product: WestBridge 
[  286.626397] usb 2-1.1: Manufacturer: Cypress
[  286.626399] usb 2-1.1: SerialNumber: 0000000004BE
[  288.096653] usb 2-1.1: USB disconnect, device number 3
[  288.794678] usb 2-1.1: new high-speed USB device number 4 using ehci-pci
[  288.971044] usb 2-1.1: New USB device found, idVendor=04b4, idProduct=00f8
[  288.971049] usb 2-1.1: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0
[  288.971052] usb 2-1.1: Product: USB3.0 Capture Video
[  288.971055] usb 2-1.1: Manufacturer: PHIYO
[  288.997140] uvcvideo: Found UVC 1.00 device USB3.0 Capture Video (04b4:00f8)
[  289.022331] uvcvideo 2-1.1:1.0: Entity type for entity Extension 3 was not initialized!
[  289.022337] uvcvideo 2-1.1:1.0: Entity type for entity Processing 2 was not initialized!
[  289.022341] uvcvideo 2-1.1:1.0: Entity type for entity USB3.0 Capture Video was not initialized!
[  289.022647] input: USB3.0 Capture Video as /devices/pci0000:00/0000:00:1d.0/usb2/2-1/2-1.1/2-1.1:1.0/input/input24
[  289.180713] usbcore: registered new interface driver snd-usb-audio
    15.4. 19:10 pc2005 | skóre: 33 | blog: GardenOfEdenConfiguration | déšť a kopce
    Rozbalit Rozbalit vše Re: Převodník HDMI do USB 3.0
    Tak až to zadám do zavaděče z - nebo _, vždy mám jen tenhle výstup:
    Kruci já blbec tam nechal uhci (mám akorát USB 1.0 a 2.0), mea culpa má to být: 
    find /sys/module | grep xhci | grep parameters
    Hmm tak podle toho výpisu mám obavu, že i pokud by byla USB 3.0 enumerace v pořádku, tak to tvé požadavky nesplní. Za předpokladu, že máš opravdu vyvedenou PCIe 1.1 na ExpressCard, tak ta má přenosovku 250MBps a pro rozlišení 1920x1200 je rychlost při 60fps (dwFrameInterval[0] = 166667*100 ns): 
    dwMaxBitRate                2211840000
    Což odpovídá 276MBps (ale ještě se posílá nejrůznější komunikace pro USB řadič a audio a protokolové overheady). Takže budou vypadávat některé framy.

    Samozřejmě to nemění nic na tom, že při 30fps by to mělo fungovat určitě (cca 138MBps, to téměř dá i starý PCI) a to, že by se to mělo tak jako tak nadetekovat.
    Zapojil jsem fkashku do USB3.0 karty a funguje.
    Divný, podle podpory standardu z lsusb by to mělo umět jenom USB 3.0 ale asi maj jen chybu v oznamování toho co podporujou :-D.

    Chuck Norris řekl babičce, že si dá jen 3 knedlíky. A dostal 3 knedlíky. | 帮帮我，我被锁在中国房

