snow - vloženie správy do medzier v texte

8.3. 13:13 | Přečteno: 716× | Linux | | poslední úprava: včera 10:43

snow je šikovný nástroj ktorý slúži na ukrytie textovej správy do medzier textového súboru.

Zajtra zdraží pivo

Tajná správa:

Obedové menu Polievka 0,33 Hrachový krém s pažítkou Hlavné jedlo 120/200 Pleskavica z teľacieho mäsa dusená ryža, peperonáta a smotanový dressing Ponuka ľahkých jedál 250 Miešaný zeleninový šalát, grilované kuracie prsia, dressing 250 Mišaný zeleninový šalát, grilované kúsky lososa, dressing 120/200 Grilovaný losos, zemiaková kaša, restované fazuľkové kúsky, omáčka z lesných húb

Text s vloženou tajnou správou:Ako na to:

./snow -C -m "Zajtra zdraží pivo" -p "heslo" sprava.txt sprava.txt.snow ukrytie tajnej správy do textového súboru sprava.txt sprava.txt.snow je textový súbor s vloženou tajnou správou -C použije kompresiu -m text tajnej správy ktorú chceme vložiť -p použije heslo na zašifrovanie tajnej správy ./snow -C -p "heslo" sprava.txt.snow Zajtra zdraží pivo získanie ukrytej správy z textového súboru sprava.txt.snow

man snow [ -CQS ] [ -p passwd ] [ -l line-len ] [ -f file | -m message ] [ infile [ outfile ]] Description snow is a program for concealing messages in text files by

appending tabs and spaces on the end of lines, and for

extracting messages from files containing hidden

messages. Tabs and spaces are invisible to most text viewers hence the

steganographic nature of this encoding scheme. The data is concealed in the text file by appending sequences of up to 7 spaces,

interspersed with tabs. This usually allows 3 bits to be stored every 8 columns. An

alternative encoding scheme, using alternating spaces and tabs to represent zeroes and ones,

was rejected because, although it used fewer bytes, it required

more columns per bit (4.5 vs 2.67). The start of the data is indicated by an appended tab character, which allows the

insertion of mail and news headers without corrupting the data.

snow provides rudimentary compression, using Huffman tables optimised for English

text. However, if the data is not text, or if there is a lot of data, the use of the

built-in compression is not recommended, since an external compression

program such as compress or gzip will do a much better job. Encryption is also provided, using the ICE encryption algorithm in 1-bit

cipher-feedback (CFB) mode. Because of ICE's arbitrary key size, passwords of any length

up to 1170 characters are supported (since only 7 bits of each character are used,

keys up to 1024-bytes are supported). If a message string or message file are specified on the command-line, snow will

attempt to conceal the message in the file infile if specified, or standard input

otherwise. The resulting file will be written to outfile if specified, or

standard output if not. If no message string is provided, snow attempts to extract a message from the input

file. The result is written to the output file or standard output.

Options -C Compress the data if concealing, or uncompress it if extracting. -Q Quiet mode. If not set, the program reports statistics such as compression

percentages and amount of available storage space used. -S Report on the approximate amount of space available for hidden message in the

text file. Line length is taken into account, but other options are ignored. -p password If this is set, the data will be encrypted with this password during concealment,

or decrypted during extraction. -l line-length When appending whitespace, snow will always produce lines shorter than this

value. By default it is set to 80. -f message-file The contents of this file will be concealed in the input text file.

-m message-string The contents of this string will be concealed in the input text file. Note that,

unless a newline is somehow included in the string, a newline will not be

printed when the message is extracted. Examples The following command will conceal the message "I am lying" in the file infile, with

compression, and encrypted with the password "hello world". The resulting

text will be stored in outfile. snow -C -m "I am lying" -p "hello world" infile outfile To extract the message, the command would be snow -C -p "hello world" outfile Note that the resulting message will not be terminated by a newline. To prevent line wrap if text with concealed whitespace is likely to be indented by

mail or news readers, a line length of 72 or less can be used. snow -C -l 72 -m "I am lying" infile outfile The approximate storage capacity of a file can be determined with the -S option. snow -S -l 72 infile

Balíčky .deb - ak použijeme deb balíček program snow má meno stegsnowWebstránka snow programumanual

