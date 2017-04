Twibright Registrator: Instalace, odinstalace, test, základní použití

Stejně spustíme deconvolve , informační text vypadá takto:

Input PPM raw from stdin, output into registrator_deconvolved.png 16-bit 1) DECONVOLVE ------------- deconvolve strength strength >2. Using too close to 2 is not recommended, makes fringes. 2) SIMULATED PERCEPTION UNDER WHITE BALANCE -------------------------------------------- deconvolve light_r light_g light_b parameters define light RGB color, 0-255. Value 0 is recommended to avoid. Picture will be so adjusted that it looks like its viewed under the coloured light (with eye white balance adapted to the light), when its actually viewed under white light. Example - simulation of scene perceived in blue skylight 3) MANUAL HAZE REMOVAL MODE -------------------- deconvolve blk_r blk_g blk_b wht_r wht_g wht_b parameters define RGB values of white and black level, 0-255. 4) GLOBAL HAZE REMOVAL (BLACK AND WHITE POINT) ---------------------------------------------- deconvolve 2 Black and white poitns are found as global minimum and maximum, respectively. 5) LOCAL HAZE REMOVAL (BLACK AND WHITE POINT) --------------------------------------------- deconvolve -decay_pixels decay_pixels is decay constant of the locality of the maximum for finding black and white points. 6) LOCAL HAZE REMOVAL (BLACK AND WHITE POINT) WITH 2 LOCALITY CONSTANTS ----------------------------------------------------------------------- deconvolve -decay_pixels_0.75 -decay_pixels_0.25 Like 5) is done, but two times with different pixel decays, and mixed together, one has weight 0.25 and the other 0.75 COMPRESS=compress_exp - Luminance is powered to compress_exp. compress_exp=0 all output pixels will have the same luminance compress_exp=1 no operation